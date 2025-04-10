Abu Dhabi, The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) welcomed a high-level judicial delegation from Xiamen City, Fujian Province, People’s Republic of China, to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in legal and judicial fields.

During the visit, the delegation was introduced to Abu Dhabi’s pioneering judicial and legal systems, as well as the Department’s strategic initiatives in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, innovation, and capacity-building. Discussions focused on knowledge exchange, best practices, and collaborative opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

This engagement comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, to strengthen international cooperation and harness global judicial expertise to enhance the efficiency and leadership of the litigation system in Abu Dhabi. The initiative further supports Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a competitive and innovative hub regionally and globally.

The Chinese delegation was briefed on ADJD’s Strategic Plan 2024–2026, key judicial performance indicators, and major initiatives and projects launched to improve access to justice and achieve the Department’s strategic goal of delivering a “fair and prompt judiciary for a safe and stable society.”

Additionally, the delegation reviewed the Department’s advanced training programs for judges and prosecutors, which aim to enhance professional skills and judicial performance. The visitors also toured the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, where they were introduced to cutting-edge technologies used in continuous legal education and professional development.

The agenda included an overview of the digital transformation underway within the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, showcasing a suite of electronic and smart services designed to streamline procedures and support sustainable development goals.

The delegation also visited the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court to learn about its litigation procedures, case management systems, and use of modern technologies to enhance communication between litigants and expedite case resolution. They were particularly interested in the remote litigation systems that allow parties to monitor case progress and submit requests through virtual platforms.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Chinese delegation commended the Judicial Department’s innovative services, including its specialized courts, advanced digital infrastructure, and leadership in virtual trial proceedings. They expressed keen interest in strengthening collaboration and deepening judicial ties with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.