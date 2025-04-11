Doha: Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) international reserves and foreign currency liquidity rose by 3.6 percent year-on-year in March, reaching QR 256.3 billion, compared to QR 247.4 billion in the same period in 2024.

Figures released by the QCB on Thursday showed that its official international reserves rose by 4.6 percent, or QR 337 million, to reach QR 197.154 billion at the end of March, compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, the QCB's holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills declined by approximately QR 2.9 billion to reach QR 122.886 billion in March compared to February 2025.

The official reserves include key categories such as bonds and foreign treasury bills, balances with foreign banks, gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and the State of Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets, namely foreign currency deposits. Together, these components make up what is referred to as the total foreign reserves.

As of the end of March 2025, Gold reserves increased by nearly QR 14.268 billion year-o-year, reaching QR 41.023 billion. Balances with foreign banks rose by nearly QR 11.578 million, reaching QR 28.101 billion at the end of March 2025, compared to March 2024, which recorded QR 26.755 billion.

The balance of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) deposits from the State of Qatar's share with the IMF decreased by QR 42 million year-o-year, totaling QR 5.142 billion by the end of March 2025.

