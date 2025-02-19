The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing to enhance collaboration on the establishment, development, and operation of marinas. The agreement also covers the creation of marine vessel maintenance centers, beach development, and the promotion of coastal tourism destinations—contributing to the advancement of coastal tourism and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The MoU was signed by SRSA CEO Mohammed Al-Nasser and Deputy Minister for Licensing and Project Coordination Mohammed Al-Mulhim, representing the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.

This agreement aligns with SRSA’s mandates, which include setting regulations, standards, and operational guidelines for marinas, overseeing their development and management, and coordinating with relevant entities to ensure environmental protection in marine tourism and navigational areas, as well as promoting coastal tourism activities to attract target audiences and expand the sector.

Under the MoU, the two entities will collaborate on processing applications for establishing, developing, and operating marinas within the designated geographical scope through the Balady platform. These marinas—both on land and at sea—will be constructed in compliance with the Saudi Building Code and the approved Marina Planning and Design Code. The partnership will also cover licensing procedures for commercial and operational activities, as well as construction requirements for marine fuel stations.

The agreement further outlines cooperation on the development and licensing of marine vessel repair and maintenance centers and the regulatory framework for their operation. Additionally, the two parties will work together on the development and operation of beaches within the designated geographical scope, including the issuance of required construction and commercial permits.

Beyond infrastructure, the MoU also fosters collaboration in technology, digital integration, and coastal monitoring. It includes joint efforts to promote coastal tourism destinations, identify investment opportunities, and map tangible and intangible assets along the Red Sea coastline. Furthermore, both parties will work on developing policies and initiatives that support Saudi Arabia’s workforce in the municipal, housing, and coastal tourism sectors. The agreement also aims to promote smart marina initiatives, contributing to the development of livable coastal cities and enhancing quality of life.

This MoU is part of SRSA’s broader efforts to expand strategic partnerships, exchange expertise, and adopt best practices to fulfill its mandate of strengthening coastal tourism—aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals for a dynamic and sustainable tourism sector.