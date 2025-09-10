Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Ministry of Interior has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Project Management Institute (PMI) to enhance mutual cooperation in the fields of project management, scientific research, education, and publishing. This pioneering step makes the Ministry the first security entity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to establish such a partnership with PMI.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and Mr. Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa region at PMI.

This agreement reflects the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to leveraging global best practices and adopting the latest project management methodologies to enhance institutional performance and solidify the UAE’s position as a global model of leadership and excellence. It also opens new avenues for collaboration in developing specialized training programs, supporting research and scientific publishing, and creating reference guides that bolster the efficiency and professionalism of security and institutional work.

His Excellency Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili emphasized that this partnership represents a qualitative addition to the Ministry’s development journey, noting that investing in knowledge and adopting global standards reinforce the Ministry’s ability to execute its projects efficiently and effectively.

For his part, Mr. Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa region at PMI, expressed the Institute’s pride in this strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior. He highlighted that this collaboration serves as an effective model for integrating project management methodologies with the requirements of institutional and security work, contributing to enhanced efficiency and achieving sustainable impact.

About the Project Management Institute (PMI)

The Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the path toward project success. Since 1969, PMI has highlighted the power of project management and the people behind successful projects. Through its global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and lifelong learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project management professionals, as well as organizations, with the knowledge and resources needed to lead effectively and create meaningful impact in the communities they serve.