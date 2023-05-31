Winner of third edition of the Richard Mille Art Prize will receive a prize of USD60,000

Abu Dhabi, UAE – As part of its longstanding commitment to supporting artists in the region, Louvre Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Swiss luxury watchmaker Richard Mille, has extended the open call deadline for the third edition of Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here and the Richard Mille Art Prize.

Artists will now be able to submit their proposals for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here and the Richard Mille Art Prize until 03 July 2023. For the third edition of the Richard Mille Art Prize, the winner will receive a prize of USD60,000.

Curated by Maya El Khalil, shortlisted works for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023 will be exhibited under the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s iconic dome for the first time. With an exhibition thematic of ‘Transparencies’, Louvre Abu Dhabi is inviting contemporary artists from the GCC (nationals and residents) working in sculpture and audio-visual installations suitable for outdoor spaces, to become part of its universal story.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023 will open to public in November.

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 13 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

ABOUT RICHARD MILLE

From the very inception of the brand in 2001, Richard Mille’s approach to watchmaking has always centered on releasing the watch from it restricted role as a mere tool for timekeeping, augmenting and extending its visual potential by placing it directly in the crosshairs of design, art and architecture. Today, 20 years later, the Richard Mille watch collection now comprises of more than eighty models, each designed and produced with the same passion, uncompromising principles and visionary aesthetics that guided Richard Mille’s first creation.

Richard Mille’s watches are marvels of technology designed specifically for those with a keen appreciation and love for fine Swiss watchmaking, playing up the full possibilities of three-dimensional space, defined by both the volume of the watchcase and the movement itself. Within these highly confined areas spanning just a few centimeters that serve as a blank canvas for horological creativity.

This assimilation of watchmaking to artistic endeavors is also reflected in the company’s close connections with the arts. The brand’s partnerships in support of contemporary art and artists include sponsorship of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, the contemporary art biennal Desert X; collaborations with choreographer Benjamin Millepied, composer Thomas Roussel and acquisition of Éditions Cercle d’Art, a publishing house created with the support of Pablo Picasso in the 1950s.

For more about Richard Mille please visit richardmille.com