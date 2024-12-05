RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has registered the "Crafting and Playing of the Semsemiah Instrument" on UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. This was announced by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah, who is chairman of the board of directors of the Heritage Commission and president of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.



The achievement was made through a nomination file led by Egypt, with significant participation from Saudi Arabia, represented by the Heritage Commission in collaboration with the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science and the Kingdom's permanent delegation to UNESCO, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The registration of Semsemiah is to be added to the list of Saudi cultural components registered on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, including Majlis, Arabic coffee, Saudi Al-Ardah dance, Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, Saqqar (Falconry), date palm, traditional weaving of Al-Sadu, Arabic calligraphy, Alheda'a (oral traditions of calling camel flocks), Khawlani coffee beans, Harees dish, and engraving on metals arts.



The Semsemiah instrument is a major component of traditional arts used in social events and celebrations in coastal areas, such as weddings and local festivals. The instrument is played during communal gatherings, where people come together to sing traditional melodies accompanied by the Semsemiah, which narrates stories of maritime heritage and the social life of these regions. The Semsemiah is associated with the artistic identity of coastal communities, with the skill of playing it passed down from generation to generation, making it an instrument that bridges heritage and innovation in Saudi art

