During its third meeting in 2024, chaired by Dr. Amna Al Dahak

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The National Committee for Biosecurity held its third meeting of 2024 covering a wide range of critical topics to enhance the biosecurity in the United Arab Emirates. Among the topics discussed were updates to the National Biosecurity Framework and ways to monitor global biological risks & threats and the preventive measures within the country.

The meeting, which was hosted by the Ministry of Defense, was chaired by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment. In her opening speech, Her Excellency expressed appreciation for the efforts carried out by all stakeholders in enhancing the UAE's goals towards achieving comprehensive and sustainable national biosafety & biosecurity.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak said: “Monitoring the emerging biological risks and zoonotic diseases (epidemics) worldwide is one of our top priorities in the country. This national commitment is translated in our efforts to issue a comprehensive system that includes legislative frameworks, laws, decrees and regulations governing this issue.

“Moreover, we are implementing initiatives and projects within the National Biosecurity Framework to address any new biological threats and challenges that may arise globally.”

H.E. Dr. Al Dahak emphasised the vital importance of the National Committee for Biosecurity in following up on the implementation of all recommendations and taking necessary actions on the topics presented, especially during this global current situation.

The meeting discussed several topics, primarily focusing on the updates related to the execution of the National Framework for Biological Security 2023-2032, ways to mitigate the impacts of weather conditions on public health, the Anti Mosquito Campaign, and keeping pace with developments in biological security guidelines that usually issued periodically by MoCCAE.

The meeting was attended by representatives from The National Authority for Emergency and Crisis Management, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Office of Weapons and Hazardous Materials, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, PureHealth, Dubai Municipality, and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi."