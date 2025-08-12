His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi: The establishment of the Youth Council within the Ministry of Sports represents a strategic step towards strengthening youth participation in shaping the future of national sports.

The Council reflects the Ministry’s commitment and keenness to achieve institutional excellence and invest in human capital in accordance with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

The Council seeks to stimulate innovation among the youth within the Ministry by adopting development ideas and enhancing interaction between young talents and the leadership.

UAE - The Ministry of Sports has launched the Youth Council - a premier platform designed to increase the involvement of young talent in driving progress within the national sports sector. The announcement of the council's formation coincides with International Youth Day, affirming its commitment to the directives of the wise leadership and in line with its forward-looking vision to empower Emirati youth and support them to become future leaders in various fields.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, announced that the establishment of the Youth Council within the Ministry of Sports represents a strategic step towards strengthening youth participation in shaping the future of national sports, reflecting the Ministry's confidence in the vital role young people play in achieving excellence and sustainability in this sector.

His Excellency stated: “The announcement of the Council coincides with the celebration of International Youth Day. Its formation reflects our commitment to investing in the energy and creativity of young Emirati men and women and to providing institutional platforms that enable them to take part in decision-making and contribute actively to the development of our sports ecosystem, in alignment with the objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031 and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

The formation of the Youth Council underscores the Ministry’s strong belief in the crucial role of youth participation in designing sports policies and developmental programs. It also reflects the Ministry’s commitment to investing in human capital, in alignment with the goals of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to build a brighter future for the country's sports sector. In addition, the Council supports the Ministry’s mission to achieve institutional excellence in line with the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Program (SKGEP), promoting collaboration across government entities to advance national objectives. This initiative is part of the broader Youth Councils program managed by the Federal Youth Authority.

The Youth Council aims to empower youth within national sports institutions and promote innovation by supporting new ideas and initiatives that drive progress in the sector, in line with the country’s ambitious sports vision. The Council also plays a key role in enhancing internal engagement by establishing effective communication channels between young employees and senior leadership, helping to build a work environment that is collaborative and supports open dialogue.

The Council is composed of a select group of distinguished young professionals from the Ministry, chaired by Hamad Hassan Rashid Al Jarwan, with Dr. Mansoor Darwish Ahmad Al Shezawi serving as the Vice Chair. Its members include Abdulrahman Ahmed Abdulla Al Mansoori, Hamad Mohammed Hussein Al Jasmi, Fatima Majid Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Mohammed Khalifa Ali Mohamed Al Qamzi, and Duaij Khalifa Saeed Al Dhanhani.

As Chairman of the Youth Council, Hamad Al Jarwan expressed his deep appreciation for both the Council's establishment and his appointment. “The formation of the Youth Council is a strategic move toward empowering young talent and ensuring that their voices are heard by decision-makers at the Ministry of Sports. It demonstrates the Ministry’s strong commitment to a participatory approach and to engaging directly with youth, who are central to shaping the future of sports in the UAE. We remain dedicated to playing an active role in the development of the sports sector through innovative proposals, strengthening collaboration across all divisions of the Ministry, and conveying the aspirations of young athletes to the Ministry’s leadership,” he stated.

The establishment of the Youth Council is part of the Ministry of Sports’ strategic vision to involve young people in the decision-making process, recognising this as a long-term investment in national talent. By creating institutional platforms that reflect the ambitions of youth, the Ministry aims to build a generation of skilled national professionals who are capable of leading the future of the sports sector and can contribute meaningfully to its development across all levels.

