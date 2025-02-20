Riyadh – Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones “MODON”, in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), is pleased to announce the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the Logistics Zone Development in Dammam 2nd Industrial City. This project will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model through a Design-Build-Finance-Operate–Maintain-Transfer (DBFOMT) contract with a period of 30 years.

The Logistics Zone Development Project aims to enhance the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure to support Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming a global logistics hub. Spanning approximately 850,000 square meters, the project is strategically located within Dammam 2nd Industrial City and will serve as a key enabler for trade, cross-border connectivity, and industrial expansion. The development will include modern logistics facilities, warehousing solutions, and operate and maintain the infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration with both existing and future industrial activities. The site will comprise, among other components, a gated public area, a non-gated public area, leasable spaces, and a dedicated utilities infrastructure area.

As part of the project scope, the private sector partner will be responsible for securing financing, designing and constructing leasable areas, and maintaining infrastructure, managing operations and maintenance, and commercializing the project through tenant attraction, leasing, and revenue generation. This project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by fostering private sector participation, driving economic diversification, and strengthening the country’s logistics ecosystem.

Local and international investors are invited to visit the NCP website at (www.ncp.gov.sa) for more information about the project. The deadline for submitting EOIs is March 9 2025, at 3:00 p.m. KSA time. ​​