Dubai, The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will showcase the latest milestones in its government digital transformation journey, as well as its innovative initiatives and efforts to develop financial services and strengthen digital infrastructure at GITEX Global 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 13 to 17.

The Ministry’s participation in the global event reflects its commitment to enabling innovation in the financial sector and promoting financial sustainability, while monitoring the latest developments in the field.

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the Ministry is taking part in GITEX Global 2025 as part of its efforts to accelerate digital transformation across the public finance ecosystem, explore and adopt advanced technologies that enable a flexible, smart and sustainable financial environment.

AlKhoori added that the exhibition provides a strategic platform to showcase the Ministry’s innovation-driven digital achievements and improve service efficiency.

He said: “At the Ministry of Finance, we are moving forward with a vision focused on developing an advanced digital infrastructure that enhances financial decision-making, strengthens transparency and efficiency, and supports the development of a competitive, knowledge-based ecosystem that delivers an exceptional customer experience built on quality and speed.”

Proactive solutions

H.E. AlKhoori emphasised that GITEX offers an important opportunity to engage with local and international partners and to explore cooperation in fintech, artificial intelligence and data analytics, bolstering the Ministry’s readiness to address future challenges and design proactive solutions.

He stressed that adopting the latest technologies is not an option but a necessity to achieve the goals of “We the UAE 2031”, “UAE Centennial 2071” and the “UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031”. The Ministry of Finance will spare no effort to build a digital financial ecosystem that not only raises quality of life but also strengthens financial sustainability.

The Ministry reiterated that its participation in GITEX Global 2025 aims to showcase its latest digital initiatives that support national strategy targets, improve the resilience and efficiency of the public finance system, and provide an integrated experience based on digital empowerment that meets customers’ needs and aspirations.

Through this global platform, the Ministry also seeks to exchange knowledge and expertise with government and private sector partners and forge strategic collaborations with technology industry leaders, reinforcing its future readiness and supporting the UAE’s vision of a competitive digital economy driven by knowledge and innovation.