Amman – The Ministry of Interior has introduced a series of measures aimed at facilitating entry into Jordan to boost tourism and investment, as part of the implementation of the Economic Modernization Vision, according to Ministry Spokesperson Tareq Majali.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Majali said the measures are designed to enhance Jordan's appeal as a global tourist and investment destination by easing entry requirements for foreign nationals.

The new regulations allow residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and all European countries to enter Jordan without prior approval, provided they hold valid residency permits in these countries for at least four months. Additionally, the entry scope for Syrian nationals has been expanded to include all European countries, rather than being limited to European Union nations.

Majali also announced that citizens of South Sudan and Libya will now be permitted to enter Jordan without prior approval, a step aimed at facilitating medical tourism and leveraging Jordan’s healthcare reputation.

Under these measures, foreign nationals requiring prior approval will now be treated in accordance with the entry conditions of the countries where they reside, provided they have valid four-month residency permits. The ministry will also allow holders of Schengen and U.S. visas to enter Jordan, regardless of whether those visas have been used. Furthermore, a five-year multiple-entry visa will be issued at border crossings, allowing a stay of up to three months per visit without requiring security center visits.

In a related move, domestic workers accompanying Jordanian sponsors residing in the Gulf states or citizens of GCC countries will be granted a three-month temporary residency permit, facilitating visits for Jordanian expatriates and their counterparts from the region.

Majali urged those planning to visit Jordan to utilize the ministry’s electronic services through its official website, www.moi.gov.jo, emphasizing that these initiatives align with Jordan’s efforts to strengthen its position as a premier destination for tourism and investment.