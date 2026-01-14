AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Prince Feisal, chairman of the King Abdullah II Centre for Excellence (KACE) board of trustees, the centre on Tuesday launched its 2026–2028 strategy, in the presence of the prime minister, senior officials, private-sector representatives and partners.

The launch of the strategy underscores the centre’s continued commitment to enhancing institutional performance in the Kingdom and entrenching a culture of excellence, in line with Royal directives on comprehensive modernisation and with the aim of achieving sustainable positive impact and improving citizens’ quality of life.

KACE Vice Chairperson of the board of trustees Marwan Juma said that the centre was established under Royal directives based on a clear vision to promote institutional excellence and improve performance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the centre, over the past two decades, has served as an effective national partner in supporting state institutions, accompanying reform and modernisation efforts, and entrenching a sustainable development approach.

Juma added that His Majesty King Abdullah entrusted Prince Feisal with chairing the board of trustees, reflecting continued Royal support for Jordan’s path of development and reform.

He said that the strategy builds on cumulative achievements while anticipating the requirements of the next phase.

The strategy, he said, was developed through a broad participatory approach with partners and was informed by dialogue and feedback from beneficiary institutions, ensuring realistic orientations aligned with actual needs and existing challenges.

Juma stressed that the centre plays a pivotal supporting role in realising these objectives by evaluating the performance of government institutions based on approved methodologies, standards and performance indicators, and by providing detailed assessment reports that offer a comprehensive and accurate picture of institutional performance.

These reports enable decision-makers at the national and institutional levels to identify strengths and challenges, highlight priority improvement opportunities, support corrective interventions, enhance inter-agency integration and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of implementation, in line with modernisation targets and sustainable institutional impact, he noted.

