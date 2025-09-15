Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the launch of Abu Dhabi’s first pilot programme for autonomous delivery vehicles, in collaboration with “K2” and (EMX), the logistics arm of (7X), under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC). This milestone includes the issuance of the emirate’s first official license plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle.

The “Auto-Delivery” vehicles, developed by “K2” subsidiary “Autogo”, represent a cutting-edge solution in autonomous logistics. Powered by advanced smart mobility and AI technologies, these vehicles can navigate urban streets and deliver orders efficiently without human intervention.

Their trial operation in Masdar City marks a pivotal step towards full-scale commercial services across Abu Dhabi. This initiative reflects ITC’s regulatory role in overseeing autonomous vehicles and freight transport in the Emirate and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision for smart mobility. By 2040, the emirate aims for 25% of all trips to be made using smart transport solutions, building on earlier successes such as the introduction of autonomous taxis in key areas of the city.

Incorporating autonomous delivery vehicles into Abu Dhabi’s regulatory framework is a significant step towards advancing smart logistics, supporting sustainability goals, reducing congestion and carbon emissions, and enhancing customer experiences in urban settings.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “The pilot operation of autonomous delivery vehicles in Masdar City is a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards building a smart, sustainable transport system that supports our vision of a more innovative and efficient future. It also demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s readiness to adopt and implement the latest global solutions within a safe and reliable regulatory framework.”

He added: “This project is not just a technical trial but part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen smart logistics, leverage advanced technologies to reduce emissions and congestion, and improve quality of life in our cities. Through strong public-private partnerships, we are working to enable sustainable urban mobility and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in smart transport and innovation.”

Speaking on how the pilot advances smart, sustainable logistics, Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said: “Integrating autonomous delivery vehicles into Abu Dhabi’s regulatory framework is a strategic milestone toward next-generation smart logistics. At 7X, and through our logistics arm EMX, we are pleased to play an active role in this transition via an integrated ecosystem that includes last-mile solutions. We remain committed to a logistics model that is faster, safer, more adaptable, and more sustainable, aligned with the UAE’s ambitions and its agenda for digital transformation and the green economy.”

Following this regulatory achievement, “Autogo” plans to expand its operations beyond Masdar City, partnering with new stakeholders and covering wider public areas, with full-scale commercial deployment expected in the coming months.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.