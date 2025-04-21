Abu Dhabi – In line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to promote smart, low-emission mobility systems, and in support of the national drive towards a carbon-free future, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is participating in the 4th edition of the Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit (EVIS 2025). Taking place in Abu Dhabi from 21 to 23 April 2025, the event is considered the region’s leading platform for sustainable mobility and electric and autonomous vehicles.

During its participation, Abu Dhabi Mobility showcased several strategic projects highlighting the Emirate’s ambition to adopt innovative solutions that improve transport system efficiency and accelerate the shift towards smart, clean, and sustainable mobility. Among the highlights was the flagship “Green Bus Programme”, a key step in Abu Dhabi’s roadmap towards transforming Abu Dhabi Island into a fully green public transport zone by 2030 and strengthening the transport sector’s role in achieving climate neutrality under the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. The Green Bus Programme is the result of strategic partnerships with local and international entities. It includes deploying high-efficiency lithium-ion electric buses and hydrogen-powered green buses. Phase one covered Abu Dhabi Island and key urban centres, with future expansion planned across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility also showcased the “Charge AD” project, highlighting its efforts to drive the Emirate’s transition to electric mobility through the development of an advanced and integrated EV charging infrastructure across roads and public parking areas. The project reflects a strategic vision centred on private sector engagement and a unified digital user experience to enhance service efficiency and keep pace with the rapid shift towards sustainable mobility.

At the summit, Abu Dhabi Mobility also presented its autonomous vehicle expansion project, a pioneering initiative launched in 2021. Since then, the project has achieved significant milestones, with further developments planned through to 2029. The autonomous vehicles have travelled over 500,000 kilometres, with 99% of trips completed without human intervention. Operated by global companies such as Space 42, Uber (in collaboration with Tawasul), and AutoGo (in collaboration with Apollo Go - Baidu), these vehicles are equipped with advanced technologies including LiDAR, radar, high-resolution cameras, AI-powered real-time perception systems, and HD map navigation. Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to raise the share of autonomous mobility to 25% by 2040, covering land, marine, and urban air transport. This will enhance transport efficiency and improve urban quality of life.

Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stressed the importance of adopting clean mobility solutions that enhance quality of life and support the transition to an emission-free public transport system. He stated:

“Our participation in the Electric Vehicles Summit 2025 is a valuable opportunity to showcase the pioneering initiatives we are leading as part of Abu Dhabi’s vision for a smarter and more sustainable transport future. It reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.”

He added: "At this prestigious summit, we are presenting three strategic projects that form key pillars of our approach. These include the Green Bus Programme, aimed at providing clean public transport through electric and hydrogen-powered buses, the Charge AD project to expand EV charging infrastructure, and the autonomous vehicles project, which marks a significant step forward in adopting smart mobility technologies and AI-driven innovation."

Al Ghfeli affirmed Abu Dhabi Mobility’s commitment to driving the transition to sustainable transport and contributing to a smart, flexible, and safe mobility system that enhances quality of life in Abu Dhabi and reinforces the Emirate’s leadership in adopting best environmental practices regionally and internationally.

It is worth noting that the Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit (EVIS 2025) is a strategic platform that brings together leading experts, decision-makers, thought leaders, and innovators from across the globe to share knowledge and present the latest advancements in electric transport, contributing to the future of smart and sustainable mobility in the UAE capital.

