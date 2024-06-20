Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-profile delegation from SAP SE headed by Christian Klein, CEO and Executive Board member of SAP SE. Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and The Future at DEWA was present.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s forward-looking projects and programmes, which align with 'We the UAE 2031' which nurtures an environment that encourages innovation while abiding by international standards and that is supportive of pioneering research and development.

Al Tayer also highlighted the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This initiative aims to propel Dubai into the future, staying ten years ahead of other global cities.

Al Tayer underscored the value of exchanging global best practices and experiences between DEWA and SAP, focusing on innovation, digital transformation, the Internet of Things, big data analysis, and cloud computing. He reaffirmed DEWA’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s digital transformation and enhancing Dubai’s status as a global digital hub. This commitment led to the creation of Moro, a key part of Digital DEWA, to deliver innovative solutions and technologies to various government entities. This effort supports the National Innovation Strategy launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the aim to position the UAE among the most innovative nations worldwide.

DEWA had previously announced a partnership between Moro and SAP, enabling government and private entities to achieve new efficiencies through intelligent automation of critical processes. These processes are hosted in Moro Hub’s cutting-edge data centres, which adhere to the UAE’s data residency and cybersecurity standards. Additionally, SAP supported the development of Moro’s green data centre, the largest solar-powered facility in the Middle East and Africa, located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. This centre aims to secure a Tier-III certification from the Uptime Institute.

