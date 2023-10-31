Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Husin Bagis, Indonesia's Ambassador to the UAE, accompanied by Natalia Rialucky Marsudi, CEO of FairAtmos. The visit discussed the importance of exchanging best global practices and experiences in decarbonising energy systems to support climate action, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and achieve net zero objectives.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation and enhance economic, trade, and investment relations and investment opportunities in sectors of common interest. The two sides discussed prospects for strategic cooperation and the contribution of Indonesian organisations and companies in renewable and clean energy, water, and sustainability, which are pivotal sectors in both the UAE and Indonesia.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key projects, initiatives, and programmes that support the vision and directives of the wise leadership to anticipate and shape the future as well as establish a sustainable energy model that supports economic growth, without damaging the environment and its resources. He explained that DEWA has adopted the IPWP model to promote public-private partnerships. Through this model, DEWA achieved the lowest international prices in clean energy projects.

Al Tayer highlighted Dubai’s efforts to achieve net-zero in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA’s efforts have helped to decrease net carbon emissions in Dubai by 19% till 2022. One of DEWA’s prominent projects in clean energy is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world.

The Indonesian Ambassador emphasised the importance of promoting trade, investment, and exchanging expertise and technologies between Indonesia and the UAE. He pointed to the great potential for cooperation and partnership and exploring investment opportunities between Indonesian companies and DEWA. The Indonesian side also expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s pioneering projects in clean and renewable energy and water, and commended DEWA’s tireless efforts in clean and renewable energy.

