Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) plans to highlight some of its most prominent and newest transformational projects during GITEX Global 2024, the largest and most comprehensive technology exhibitions in the digital economy sector due to be held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre between14 to18 October 2024.

GPSSA’s upgraded platform, entitled the Ma’ashi digital platform, will offer customers a qualitative leap in the mechanism of providing services, follow-ups and completions. The project correlates with the UAE governments directives to provide friendly-user digital solutions that help elevate level of satisfaction and ease amongst customers, while achieving the nations aspirations to become one of the first five best governments in providing services globally.

The GPSSA will also present the working mechanism of a Generative Artificial Intelligent (AI) Based Chatbot, an interactive service that runs on artificial intelligence, automating customer happiness services to raise the efficiency of services provided to clients by responding to their messages and inquiries in a faster manner, while offering comprehensive and accurate responses to various inquiries. The AI generated service will not only reduce pressure on GPSSA’s happiness and call centers, it will also help save effort and time for customers, who will be accessing the service via the website or through mobile phones.

Speaking about GPSSA’s participation in GITEX 2024, Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Government Communications Office (GCO) Director, stressed on the importance of enhancing collaboration, and partnerships with members of the public and entities who deal with the GPSSA. She added that GPSSA’s presence in the exhibition each year helps enhance its vision through learning some of the best practices in the field of modern technology and software, which supports GPSSA’s efforts to continue upgrading its operations and prepare for further future success, especially since GITEX is known to attract major international corporations in the field of technology.

Dr. Maysa further elaborated that GITEX this year is of great importance to the Authority in that members of the public will be polled in order to offer their opinions about GPSSA’s services, which helps measure the overall quality of satisfaction and extent by which services meet the needs of users, all important learning requirements and measures that support future success for the UAE’s pension sector.

