Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi and Miral commit to marine life and ocean conservation in the UAE and wider region

The MoU will see Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue partner in areas including marine research, wildlife incident response, capacity building and public outreach

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD), the largest environmental regulator in the Middle East and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences and, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with Miral to collaborate with Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue on marine conservation, research initiatives and marine wildlife rescue efforts in the region. The largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue serves as an integrated and advanced marine science knowledge hub and a key contributor to marine life conservation in the UAE and the wider region.

Through this partnership, EAD and Miral, through Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue will collaborate across multiple areas including response to marine wildlife incidents and rescues and the rehabilitation of rescued marine animals and the safe return to their natural habitat. The two partners will also work closely to enhance education around marine life conservation through capacity building as well as outreach programs aimed at the general public. The center, located adjacent to the upcoming Marine-Life Theme Park SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, joins a network of three facilities established across the US and aims to build on SeaWorld's legacy of almost 60 years of marine animal care, rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation with over 40,000 rescues to date.

Secretary General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, HE Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, said: "This collaboration with Miral and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue is a significant step forward in our mission to protect and preserve the marine ecosystems of Abu Dhabi and the entire UAE. By joining forces, we endeavor to improve the treatment of rescued wildlife, expand ecological research, and better understand environmental threats. It will also enhance the success of conservation efforts led by the EAD, ultimately benefiting the region's marine wildlife, habitats, and ecosystems. We believe this partnership is of paramount importance for the future of conservation in the country, as it will support our ambitions to inspire and nurture the next generation of marine life scientists in the UAE."

Miral Group CEO, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, said: “We are honored to announce our partnership with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi. This collaboration with Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue is a testament to our shared commitment to protecting the UAE and region's marine life, while pushing the limits of science and conservation to create a truly unparalleled knowledge hub. Abu Dhabi and the UAE have a rich maritime heritage and it is our responsibility to preserve this legacy for the years to come and forge a sustainable future for those who will inherit the earth from us. Our partnership with EAD is a significant milestone in this journey and we are committed to working closely to promote sustainable practices, advance research and rescue efforts and foster greater public understanding around the importance of conserving our oceans.”

The collaboration will see Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue join EAD’s established Wildlife Stranding Network, facilitating marine wildlife rescue efforts in Abu Dhabi and other emirates. In addition to facilitating satellite tagging, the network encourages collaboration among various partners in Abu Dhabi, and more broadly, seeks to enhance coordinated efforts across the emirates and the extended region. While EAD will assist in facilitating necessary permits required for research and rescue activities, the center will offer state-of-the-art rescue vessels, housing, and treatment of rescued species at its facility. These efforts, as well as a high level of expertise in animal care, will support the rescue and rehabilitation capacity of Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will also serve as a driving force towards increasing awareness and appreciation of the unique characteristics of the Arabian Gulf and its diverse marine ecosystems. Additionally, the collaboration will prioritize the development of skills among national cadres to create and implement policies aimed at protecting the region’s marine wildlife. The MoU will also set out a roadmap where the center will serve as a knowledge hub, collaborating with EAD to develop educational content seeking to enhance public awareness around marine conservation. The two partners will also develop joint research initiatives to better understand the ecosystem values of sensitive nearshore habitats such as seagrass. Working with students in related fields, EAD and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue will also provide internship opportunities to nurture the development of aspiring marine scientists.

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue are committed to helping any marine animal in need or at risk. Members of the public are encouraged to call the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) via Abu Dhabi Government Call Center 800 555 to report any animals who may be injured or in danger.

-Ends-

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

About Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Abu Dhabi

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue is the first-of-its-kind dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, serving as an advanced knowledge hub for marine science. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue aims to bring their nearly 60 years of experience and knowledge in animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue is a world-class facility led by marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, marine animal rescue experts and educators who collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region.

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue is a dedicated marine science facility outfitted with specialized equipment for research, rescue, rehabilitation and education operations. The center brings together state-of-the-art research laboratories equipped with an aquaculture facility, a veterinary hospital, access to a shared necropsy facility, rescue pools with a rescue clinic as well as a wide-ranging rescue fleet to provide specialized care to rescued animals and advance marine conservation efforts. Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue is also equipped with a high-tech auditorium and classrooms to facilitate knowledge transfer and inspire the next generation of marine scientists.

Located on Yas Island, Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and SeaWorld. Now operational, the center is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions and SeaWorld.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral has a portfolio of world-class attractions, includes iconic theme parks, as well as hospitality, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and entertainment assets, deliver millions of memorable moments and spark joy across a diverse spectrum of experiences.

Miral subsidiaries include Miral Destinations, Miral Experiences and Yas Asset Management.

