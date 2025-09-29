UAE – Dubai – Dubai Land Department has launched the Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator, in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis, the New Economy Academy and Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai (RIT Dubai). The move is part of ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship.

The launch and details of the programme were announced during a press conference held in Dubai today, in the presence of His Excellency Omar Hamad Bushahab, Director General of Dubai Land Department; Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy.

‘The UAE: the Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign is overseen by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, with the participation of the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship and over 50 government entities, private organisations, business incubators and accelerators, and leading academic institutions.

Global best practices

The first edition of the 6-month Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator will launch on 27 October at Dubai Silicon Oasis, the specialised economic zone for knowledge and innovation operating under the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) . The programme will incubate 50 Emirati real estate firms, guiding them in the transition from independent brokers to established, full-time real estate agencies.

The programme aims to enhance participants' skills, enabling them to build their own brokerage firms, enter the market confidently, and manage their businesses according to global best practices.

Empowering Emirati talent

Speaking at the press conference, His Excellency Omar Hamad Bushahab emphasised DLD’s commitment to empowering Emirati brokers with the knowledge and skills to succeed.

H.E. Bushahab said: Through this incubator, we aim to build a new generation of Emirati brokers who can establish leading brokerage firms, contributing to the market's sustainability and solidifying the UAE's position as a global hub for real estate investment.”

He added: “Thanks to the Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme, we have recently seen an increase in the number of Emirati brokers, with 1,800 new brokers joining an existing 700 out of a total of 30,000 brokers in Dubai since the programme’s launch in 2024. In this timespan, Emirati brokers completed transactions worth AED 10 billion.

H.E. Bushahab concluded: “Through collaboration with our partners, we aim to empower more Emirati firms to contribute to sustainability and leadership of the UAE’s real estate sector.”

Details and strategic objectives of the new programme were outlined during a panel discussion held as part of the press conference, with the participation of Badr Buhannad; Dr. Laila Faridoon; Abdullah Al Shehi, CEO of Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) and Mohammed Al Badwawi, CEO of Corporate Support at DLD.

Empowering success

Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, stated: “Our collaboration with Dubai Land Department and the New Economy Academy along with academic partners, will help provide a stimulating environment where participants can leverage an integrated ecosystem that merges technology, real estate, and entrepreneurship.

Buhannad added: “Hosting the programme underscores our commitment to developing Emirati talent, empowering them to build integrated business ecosystems and successful projects that drive their contribution to the national economy. It also promotes DSO as a hub for knowledge and an incubator of innovation and future communities.”

Integrated learning environment

Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy, said: “We aim to provide advanced training that blends academic knowledge with practical application, focusing on project management, modern technology, and leadership capacity building. This approach equips participants with the advanced tools needed to build robust, competitive businesses.

Dr. Faridoon added: “Through our collaboration with the Dubai Land Department and Dubai Silicon Oasis, we have created an integrated learning environment that helps participants advance their skills, achieve sustainable success, and contribute to the national economy.”

Objectives

The Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator is designed to provide participants with a deep understanding of the UAE's real estate market, covering everything from regulatory and financial procedures to market analysis and feasibility studies, while also exploring the impact of economic growth on the sector.

It delves into the legal aspects of starting a business, contract drafting, and corporate structure planning. The curriculum also addresses human and financial resource management and explores partnerships with banks and developers.

A significant emphasis is placed on leveraging modern technology and artificial intelligence within the real estate sector, alongside instilling strong professional conduct and work ethics.

Participants will learn to manage sales, build lasting client relationships, and utilise brand marketing tools—including media and social media—to create an influential market presence.

Such knowledge empowers them to develop a complete business plan, setting them on a clear path to establishing successful brokerage firms that can compete both locally and regionally.

The Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator is a strategic initiative aimed at empowering national talent and advancing the real estate brokerage ecosystem, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

Upon completion, participants receive an accredited certificate from the programme’s academic partners and benefit from a full year of professional follow-up and individual mentorship with industry consultants.

About the New Economy Academy:

The New Economy Academy aims to empower a generation that understands the language of finance and keeps pace with economic development, step by step, by enhancing their economic, investment, and financial awareness through a range of specialised training programs.

The Academy offers dynamic training programs that combine academic depth with practical flexibility, positioning itself as an effective educational model tailored to meet the ambitions of professionals across diverse fields. These programs cover essential fields such as entrepreneurship, real estate, investment, and financial awareness, providing participants with the opportunity to broaden their professional horizons and refine their expertise in alignment with market demands.

Striking a balance between depth and engagement, the Academy ensures its content is both comprehensive and adaptable to the diverse needs of its participants.

By seamlessly merging theoretical knowledge with practical applications, these courses empower participants to apply acquired concepts effectively in real-world contexts. Given the fast-paced evolution of business environments, the Academy equips learners with practical tools that build confidence and competence in addressing modern challenges.

For more information please visit www.newea.ae