Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates Association for Franchise Development (FAD), chaired by His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and Chairman of FAD, held its inaugural meeting with the attendance of FAD board members His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin as Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber; His Excellency Maher Taresh Obaid AL Aleeli, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber; His Excellency Ammar Rashid Al Aleeli, General Manager of the Umm Al Quwain Chamber; His Excellency Aaref Khalifa Almuzakki, Board Member of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber; His Excellency Sultan Jemei AlHindasi, Director General of the Fujairah Chamber; and Mr. Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Director General of Al Islami Food Company, representing the Emirate of Dubai.

During the meeting, FAD Board Members reviewed and discussed FAD’s updated Articles of Associations before officially approving and issuing it, which outline the association’s work strategy, roles, and its commitment to offering services, consultations, and guidance to entrepreneurs in franchising that are based on advanced professional standards according to the best international practices in the regard. The meeting also discussed the nomination of 2 to 5 private sector companies and institutions from each emirate to represent their respective emirates and participate in the association’s subcommittees.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the FAD, said that the Abu Dhabi Chamber was one of the first contributors to the establishment of the Association. “Since 2017, FAD has held a prominent position as an official member of the World Franchise Council,” he said, highlighting the critical role of the association in advancing the UAE's economic objectives, which focus on diversifying, expanding, and increasing the private sector's contribution through franchise development, considering it is a key pillar of FAD's strategic goals.

The Board Members commended the UAE’s role in advancing the franchise sector, emphasizing the Association’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the UAE while strengthening businesses’ connections with global franchising networks, offering support and assistance to entrepreneurs, and creating a conducive environment for realizing efficiency and effectiveness in all aspects of franchising, including rights protection and the spread of awareness about the innovative and sustainable role of franchising, thereby contributing to the development of the UAE's national economy.