Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company announced the availability of agile industrial locations at its Sitra Industrial Park.

The 87,382 sqm Park includes a total of four existing facilities with two new covered facilities and dry storage plots for industrial, commercial and logistical use. Edamah is keen to tailor its features to accommodate tenants’ requirements. The Park is to be expanded with an additional 8,000 sqm of industrial space with construction about to commence on the site.

Edamah CEO Amin Al Arrayed said, “We noticed that corporate actors in the sector were seeking more flexible partnerships with regard to their industrial needs and not solely warehousing units in the Kingdom, and the Sitra Industrial Park will help serve this demand. Most particularly we are looking at expanding this facility in a manner that specifically caters to individual needs of tenants by offering them customised solutions to their Logistical, manufacturing, commercial and industrial requirements.”

Edamah’s diverse portfolio spans retail, hospitality, commercial and industrial properties across the Kingdom. It aims to drive sustainable economic growth while also creating benefits for local communities.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.