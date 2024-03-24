UAE, Dubai – e& announced that it will join as a main partner of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

e& will dedicate its various platforms and resources to facilitate donation to the campaign, which gives contributors the chance to make donations in honor of their mothers, highlighting their role in nurturing families and fostering their children’s education. The campaign also aims to support underprivileged individuals through education, allowing them to improve their quality of life and prepare for the job market.

Charity initiatives

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE said: “It is an honor to support the Mothers’ Endowment campaign as a main partner, as this generous initiative extends the UAE’s humanitarian effort by providing quality education around the world, in recognition of its crucial impact on development across underprivileged communities.”

“We are proud to be taking part, for the 4th year running, in Ramadan campaigns launched under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which affirms e&’s commitment to offering digital solutions that facilitate contributions to the campaign, easily and quickly,” he added, noting that e& continues to support UAE charity initiatives that focus on structured group efforts, long-term planning and sustainable benefits that drive stability and development.

Education projects

e& supports the Mothers’ Endowment campaign by helping mobilize local, regional and global efforts to implement education projects in underprivileged communities, providing millions of individuals with the tools and skills necessary for an independent, stable life.

This support is shown in different ways, including dedicated numbers to send SMS to as mentioned below, the Smiles app as well as promoting the campaign via SMS and other platforms, and changing its network name.

Special numbers

e& also announced a set of special mobile numbers that will be auctioned at the Most Noble Number charity auction in support of the campaign. The auction, held in conjunction with Emirates Auction on 24 March, will see the participation of UAE’s notable businessmen and philanthropists.

Numbers dedicated for the auction are: 054 5555555, 0548888881, 0569111111, 0561444444, 0564344444, 0563000004, 0564444499, 0564488888, 0568888800, 0544000001 and 0545555551.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).