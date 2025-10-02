Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Beekeepers Foundation has announced that Dubai has been selected to host the 50th Apimondia International Apicultural Congress in 2027, marking a historic first for the Arab world.

The milestone win was secured with the support of Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The UAE’s successful bid, submitted in 2023, was led by the Beekeepers Foundation with the backing of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). It reflects the country’s leadership in sustainable agriculture, desert beekeeping innovation, and international collaboration.

Held every two years, Apimondia is the leading global gathering of the beekeeping community, attracting participants from more than 100 countries including scientists, beekeepers, policymakers and industry leaders. The Dubai edition will coincide with Apimondia’s 50th edition, providing a rare opportunity to celebrate the federation’s legacy while charting the future of sustainable beekeeping.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Hosting this prestigious event highlights Dubai’s ability to deliver impactful international congresses in partnership with stakeholders across the UAE. Bringing Apimondia to the region for the first time reinforces Dubai’s role as a global hub for collaboration and knowledge-sharing, while providing an inspiring platform to advance innovation in the field.

Zahira Nedjraoui, Chair of the Beekeepers Foundation and President of Apimondia Dubai 2027, said: “We are honoured to welcome the global beekeeping community to Dubai for Apimondia’s 50th. Our theme, ‘Beekeeping for the Future: Educate, Innovate, Sustain,’ is a call to action, as climate change, biodiversity loss and water scarcity demand timely solutions. Beekeeping in arid lands offers both tradition and innovation to address today’s urgent challenges.”

Jeff Pettis, President of Apimondia, added: “Since our beginnings in Belgium in the late 1800s, our mission has been to support beekeepers and the bees they manage. The Dubai congress expands our global community, showcasing a region with deep traditions and unique innovations in desert beekeeping. Together, we will celebrate our heritage and champion the future of apiculture through education, innovation and sustainable practices.”

With Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, global connectivity and position as a hub for business and innovation, combined with Abu Dhabi’s national expertise in desert beekeeping and Agri-tech, the UAE presents a unified vision and long-term commitment to sustainable apiculture.

Apimondia Dubai 2027 will feature a diverse programme of technical tours, cultural activities, youth and community engagement initiatives, and a vibrant exhibition, offering access to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for honey and hive products.

The Beekeepers Foundation and its partners look forward to welcoming the international apiculture community to Dubai in 2027 for an unforgettable 50th congress.

