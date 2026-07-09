Mu'Ahal establishes Primary Source Verification as the mandatory procedure to operate within Dubai's sports sector and creates a centralized registry of verified sports professionals

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and DataFlow Group today announced the launch of Mu'Ahal, a landmark governance framework that sets a new standard of trust across the Emirate's sports ecosystem by establishing Primary Source Verification (PSV) as the mandatory organizational procedure for credentialing sports professionals across Dubai.

Mu'Ahal — meaning "qualified" in Arabic — reflects the framework's core promise: that every professional operating in Dubai's sports community meets verified, internationally recognized standards. For the first time, every sport professional working within Dubai's registered federations, academies, and fitness facilities will be held to a single, authenticated benchmark of credentials.

Through Mu'Ahal, credentials are verified directly with their issuing authorities — covering education records, professional certifications, employment history, and professional licenses — confirmed at the source rather than through copies or self-declarations.

Verified professionals are recorded in a centralized registry, accessible to federations, academies, and fitness operators through the TrueProfile.io platform. For the first time, sports entities in Dubai will have a single, continuously updated source to confirm that the professionals in their network hold authenticated credentials.

Effective 9 July 2026, all sports professionals operating within registered federations, academies, and fitness facilities in Dubai will be required to complete the Mu'Ahal verification process. The framework begins with gym trainers, personal trainers, and fitness facility operators, with a clear roadmap to expand across the full sports ecosystem of Dubai — including school sports teachers, coaches, sports club staff, athletes, and event professionals.

Scope of the framework

Beyond credential verification, Mu'Ahal includes additional layers of assurance.

PSV confirms qualifications and credentials directly with issuing authorities. Where applicable, professionals also undergo background screening, including criminal record checks, global database checks through CrossCheck, and digital footprint review. Submitted documents are additionally assessed for authenticity and integrity through DataFlow's platform.

Dubai's 53 registered sports federations and major fitness operators will have access to a verified database of professionals through the TrueProfile.io platform. Verification is completed once per certificate and does not require repeated submissions — one verification per certificate, one unified standard, a sports community built on trust.

"Dubai is building the benchmark for trusted sports workforce governance. With the launch of Mu'Ahal, we ensure that every professional operating in our sports ecosystem meets verified, internationally recognized standards. It is a commitment to the athletes, families, and institutions who place their trust in the professionals who serve them."

H.E. Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council

"Our role is to provide the verification infrastructure and centralized registry that make Mu'Ahal operationally reliable. Primary Source Verification confirms credentials at their origin, not through copies or self-declarations. This gives sports entities across Dubai a level of institutional assurance that has not previously existed in the sector."

Sunil Kumar, CEO, DataFlow Group

About Dubai Sports Council

Founded in 2005 following a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Sports Council is the official body responsible for the development of the sports sector in the Emirate. The Council supervises the work of Dubai's local sports clubs and promotes physical activity across the community, with a mandate to nurture talent, reward excellence, and support Dubai's ambition to become a city of health, happiness, and vitality.

About DataFlow Group

Since 2007, the DataFlow Group has been dedicated to protecting public safety and enhancing global workforce mobility through the rigorous verification of international talent. With a network of over 160,000 issuing authorities in more than 200 countries, the Group facilitates international migration while maintaining high standards of qualification and integrity. Trusted by governments, ministries, and employers worldwide, DataFlow's mission is to make global workforce mobility simpler and more secure.

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