Dubai: On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, participated in the United Nations Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance, held in Geneva, Switzerland, to advance the global dialogue on Artificial Intelligence governance and to strengthen international cooperation in this field.

During the dialogue, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to the participating leaders, and underscored the UAE's commitment to working with the international community to advance responsible artificial intelligence.

The dialogue, held as part of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with more than 50 United Nations partners and the Government of Switzerland, represents the first UN platform of its kind to bring Member States together to shape a comprehensive global dialogue on the future of artificial intelligence. It aims to ensure broad international participation in developing the future frameworks for AI governance.

In his address, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama highlighted that the UAE’s progress in artificial intelligence is driven by the vision of its leadership, which has established a forward-looking national model where governance evolves in step with technological innovation. H.E. noted that artificial intelligence has become far more than a technological advancement, it is transforming how governments make decisions, deliver services, and shape future development.

Al Olama added that this vision has translated into a new phase of government transformation, with the UAE becoming the first country to commit to integrating Agentic AI across 50% of government operations within the next two years. H.E. also highlighted the launch of the world's first AI-powered Regulatory Intelligence Ecosystem, designed to accelerate legislative development, enhance the quality of legislation, and the agility and future-readiness of government.

H.E. Al Olama called on the international community to embrace a new approach to AI governance, one that shifts the focus from regulating technology to governing its impact and outcomes, and from concentrating on individual AI models to building integrated ecosystems that bring together governments, critical sectors, and society to ensure AI delivers sustainable value for people.

Government and International Leaders

The dialogue brought together a distinguished group of government leaders and international organisations, including H.E. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; H.E. Annalena Baerbock, President of the United Nations General Assembly; Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU); and Khaled El-Enany, Director-General of UNESCO, alongside senior government officials and international experts in technology and governance. The dialogue was co-chaired by H.E. Ambassador Egriselda López and H.E. Ambassador Rein Tammsaar.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama met with H.E. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, reaffirming the UAE’s support for the United Nations’ efforts to build a global framework for cooperation on artificial intelligence. He underscored the importance of leveraging AI to advance sustainable development, improve quality of life, and strengthen the global AI ecosystem through international dialogue and effective multilateral cooperation.

The dialogue marks the inaugural session of the United Nations Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance, to be followed by a second session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in 2027. It forms part of the UN’s broader efforts to align international AI governance initiatives and strengthen coordination among them, in parallel with the work of the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, which is expected to present its first report during the dialogue.