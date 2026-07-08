Administered by Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, the pioneering programme is powered by Artificial Intelligence and Behavioural Insights.

Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), celebrated the graduation of 30 of its leaders and department heads from the ‘Public Prosecution Leaders on the Path of Mohammed bin Rashid’ programme, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioural insights.

Held at the Dubai Public Prosecution’s headquarters, the graduation ceremony was attended by His Excellency Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, and His Excellency Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, along with senior officials and leaders from both institutions.

The three-month programme is a specialised leadership development initiative that goes beyond the scope of traditional training. It is based on the ‘on the Path of Mohammed bin Rashid ’ model, inspired by the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, which translates his leadership philosophy into a practical framework that empowers leaders to fulfil their responsibilities with confidence and competence.

The programme integrates AI applications and behavioural insights to strengthen government decision-making, bridging academic knowledge and practical application with its comprehensive learning ecosystem.

On this occasion, His Excellency Chancellor Essam Al Humaidan commended the graduates’ efforts and the commitment and engagement they demonstrated throughout all stages of the programme. He congratulated them on successfully completing this important phase, which represents a significant milestone in the journey of preparing national leaders.

His Excellency affirmed that training and empowering this distinguished group of second-tier leaders reflects Dubai Public Prosecution’s commitment to investing in national talent and equipping them with modern and sustainable leadership approaches. This, in turn, enhances their readiness to adapt to future changes, contribute to decision-making, and lead with efficiency and innovation in support of the journey toward government excellence and the judicial system.

For his part, H.E. Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri congratulated the graduates on successfully completing the programme. “Investing in national leaders is fundamental to building governments that are well prepared for the future,” he affirmed. “The ‘Public Prosecution Leaders on the Path of Mohammed bin Rashid’ programme embodies our vision at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government to arm government leaders with the capabilities needed for the future, by offering them specialised executive education programmes that combine leadership thinking with practical application, and respond to the rapid transformation of government administration.”

On the same note, Shaikha Ahmed Al Mheiri, Director of Executive Education at MBRSG, said: “We were committed to designing a comprehensive executive education experience rooted in practical application and tailored to the specific needs of the Dubai Public Prosecution. Through specialised training modules, the participants developed innovative solutions to real-world government challenges. The programme reflects our approach to executive education at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, where we aim to offer flexible, customised programmes that enable leaders to translate knowledge into sustainable institutional impact.”

The ‘Public Prosecution Leaders on the Path of Mohammed bin Rashid’ programme is structured around five key pillars: Essence of Leadership and Theoretical Foundations of Digital Leadership; Leadership Values and Principles Rooted in Leading by Example, Integrity, and Building Trust; Personal Strategic Planning, Setting Goals, and Defining Career Pathways; Lifelong Learning, Mentorship, and Knowledge Transfer; and finally, Developing Emotional Intelligence, Managing Stress, Persevering, and Achieving Balance to Support Sustainable Leadership Performance.

Furthermore, the programme included a series of practical exercises designed to strengthen participants’ readiness, including, most notably, one-on-one coaching sessions to help participants develop their personal leadership vision and translate their learning into practical action plans, as well as a field leadership camp at Al Habtoor Polo Resort in Dubai, where they applied their team leadership and decision-making skills in scenarios that simulated real-world government environments.

Participants concluded their journey by delivering the innovative Nudgeathon project, a practical laboratory for designing low-cost, high-impact government solutions and policies. The project drew on behavioural science, design thinking, and agile methodologies, supported by AI tools.

About the Executive Education Department

The Executive Education Department at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government designs and delivers specialised training and executive education programmes for government leaders across various sectors, based on modern educational methodologies that balance between international best practice and the unique context of the UAE’s government experience.

The department focuses on developing leadership capabilities, strengthening institutional readiness for the future, and delivering innovative learning solutions that respond to the evolving needs of government entities. With this approach, it contributes to improved institutional performance while fostering a culture of excellence and innovation across the government sector.