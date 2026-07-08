His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Her Highness Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi as President of Sharjah Museums Authority.

This appointment builds on H.H. Sheikha Hoor Bint Sultan Al Qasimi’s leadership roles across several cultural and academic institutions in Sharjah, including the Sharjah Architecture Triennial, The Africa Institute, Global Studies University and the University of the Arts Sharjah.

In 2025, H.H. Sheikha Hoor Bint Sultan Al Qasimi received the insignia of Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, conferred by the Embassy of France in the UAE, and currently serves as ALECSO's Ambassador Extraordinary for Arab Culture (2025–2026).

H.H. Sheikha Hoor Bint Sultan Al Qasimi is President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, which she founded in 2009, and has served as Director of Sharjah Biennial since 2003. She has curated major international exhibitions and biennials, most recently serving as Artistic Director of the Aichi Triennale 2025 and Biennale of Sydney 2026.

For more information on H.H. Sheikha Hoor Bint Sultan Al Qasimi’s work with the Foundation and her curatorial projects with international institutions, visit sharjahart.org.

About Sharjah Art Foundation

Sharjah Art Foundation is an advocate, catalyst and producer of contemporary art within the Emirate of Sharjah and the surrounding region, in dialogue with the international arts community. The Foundation advances an experimental and wide-ranging programmatic model that supports the production and presentation of contemporary art, preserves and celebrates the distinct culture of the region and encourages a shared understanding of the transformational role of art. The Foundation's core initiatives include the long-running Sharjah Biennial, featuring contemporary artists from around the world; the annual March Meeting, a convening of international arts professionals and artists; grants and residencies for artists, curators and cultural producers; ambitious and experimental commissions and a range of travelling exhibitions and scholarly publications.

Established in 2009 to expand programmes beyond the Sharjah Biennial, which launched in 1993, the Foundation is a critical resource for artists and cultural organisations in the Gulf and a conduit for local, regional and international developments in contemporary art. The Foundation's deep commitment to developing and sustaining the cultural life and heritage of Sharjah is reflected through year-round exhibitions, performances, screenings and educational programmes in the city of Sharjah and across the Emirate, often hosted in historic buildings that have been repurposed as cultural and community centres. A growing collection reflects the Foundation's support of contemporary artists in the realisation of new work and its recognition of the contributions made by pioneering modern artists from the region and around the world.

Sharjah Art Foundation is a legally independent public body established by Emiri Decree and supported by government funding, grants from national and international nonprofits and cultural organisations, corporate sponsors and individual patrons. Hoor Al Qasimi serves as President and Director. All exhibitions are free and open to the public.

About Sharjah

Sharjah is the third largest of the seven United Arab Emirates, and the only one bridging the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Reflecting the deep commitment to the arts, architectural preservation and cultural education embraced by its ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Sharjah is home to more than 20 museums and has long been known as the cultural hub of the United Arab Emirates. It was named UNESCO's Arab Capital of Culture for 1998 and the UNESCO World Book Capital for 2019.

Media Contact

Alyazeyah Al Marri

alyazeyah@sharjahart.org

+971 (0)6 5444113