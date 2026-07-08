A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), led by H.E. Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, the department’s Undersecretary, met Berik Assylov, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Astana, to discuss strengthening judicial cooperation and exchanging expertise in use of smart technologies to advance the justice system.

Al Abri said the visit reflects the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen strategic partnerships and learn from international best practices to enhance institutional performance across the justice system.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed Kazakhstan’s Public Prosecution systems, including its digital criminal justice platform, integrated digital services for managing operations, and artificial intelligence applications and innovative solutions used in investigations, and also reviewed electronic connectivity systems used in enforcement procedures, which support faster information exchange and streamline processes.

The delegation included H.E. Counsellor Ali Mohamed Al Blooshi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department, Brigadier Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres Sector; and Abdullah Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Department.

The delegation also visited Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Justice, where it discussed areas of cooperation, explored key justice initiatives, and examined opportunities to benefit from innovative solutions to support the development of judicial services.