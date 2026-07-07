Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has launched its new website, introducing an integrated digital platform that provides members, businesses, and users with seamless access to SCCI’s electronic services, initiatives, and economic data.

The launch reinforces the Sharjah Chamber’s digital transformation strategy, strengthens its online presence, and further improves the efficiency and quality of its service delivery.

The new website delivers a comprehensive digital experience, bringing together SCCI's core services, initiatives, and affiliated institutions, as well as its news, publications, knowledge center, and business directory on a single platform. Information is organised through clear user journeys, enabling investors, entrepreneurs, businesses, and Chamber members to easily access services, data, and business opportunities.

A Fully Integrated Digital Service Platform

Designed with a modern, user-centric interface, the Sharjah Chamber’s new website features a fully integrated portfolio of online e-services for members, businesses, and investors.

These include membership services, certificates of origin, attestations, document verification, calculation tool, legal services, and venue booking, streamlining business transactions while offering transparent access to service requirements, procedures, and supporting information.

The platform includes dedicated sections and divisions highlighting SCCI’s key initiatives and programmes designed to support private sector growth and strengthen business competitiveness. Among these are the Sharjah Exports Development Center, Tijarah 101 Center, Business Councils, Sectoral Business Groups, and the Sharjah Excellence Award.

The website serves as a central gateway for the business community and other users to access the Sharjah Chamber's support programmes, strategic initiatives, and business development opportunities across a wide range of sectors.

Comprehensive Knowledge Platform

SCCI’s new website also features a dedicated division for its affiliated entities and institutions, including Expo Centre Sharjah and the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem). It enables users to learn more about their services, strategic roles, and contributions to supporting trade events, commercial activities, and specialised solutions for Chamber members and investors, further strengthening SCCI’s integrated business support ecosystem.

The website’s Knowledge Center serves as a comprehensive information hub, featuring International MoUs and Agreements, Open Data, Partners, and Business Directory. These resources provide businesses, investors, and other users with valuable insights into Sharjah’s economic landscape and key sectors.

The Business Directory division supports company and economic activity searches, facilitating business connectivity and helping users identify enterprises operating across a broad range of industries. Meanwhile, the Open Data promotes greater accessibility to economic information, reinforcing transparency and supporting informed business decision-making.

Furthermore, the platform also features a dedicated section for Events and Invitations, providing members and the wider business community with a single gateway to information on exhibitions, conferences, economic forums, and trade missions organised by the Sharjah Chamber. It also includes local and international invitations to participate in specialised business events, creating valuable opportunities for networking, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

An Integrated Business Ecosystem

Commenting on the launch, H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the new website forms part of a broader integrated strategy to enhance the experience of business users, Chamber members, and the private sector.

He explained that the platform strengthens SCCI’s service delivery and communication channels while leveraging economic data and information to support informed decision-making and improve the competitiveness of private sector enterprises, enabling them to grow and access new business opportunities and markets.

“Strengthening the Sharjah Chamber’s digital presence is fully aligned with its vision of creating a resilient, connected, and future-ready business ecosystem that responds to evolving economic and technological trends. The new platform broadens access to the Chamber’s services, deepens engagement with the private sector, and enhances the Chamber’s ability to address the needs of businesses across all sectors and scales, thereby supporting sustainable economic growth and reinforcing Sharjah’s competitiveness as a leading hub for business and investment,” Al-Awadi added.

For his part, Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, said the website has been redesigned with a strong focus on enhancing the user experience by streamlining the digital customer journey, enabling faster access to services and information, and delivering a clearer, more intuitive content structure across the platform.

He noted that that the platform incorporates a suite of digital channels and interactive tools that enable members and business users to complete transactions efficiently, verify documents, access service requirements and applicable fees, and provide feedback through integrated customer satisfaction mechanisms. He said these features support the Sharjah Chamber’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital services and optimise customer experience across its online channels.

Promoting Sharjah’s Investment Advantages

The platform includes a comprehensive Media Center featuring the Sharjah Chamber’s latest news, events, publications, and multimedia galleries. It provides stakeholders with a central source of information on SCCI’s programmes, initiatives, and domestic and international engagements, while highlighting its role in serving its members and promoting Sharjah’s investment advantages and competitive business environment.

The website also includes a set of integrated interactive tools, including “Your Opinion”, “Customer Satisfaction Survey,” and “Happiness Meter.” These features are designed to capture user feedback, assess customer satisfaction, and support the continuous enhancement of the Chamber’s digital content and service offerings based on the evolving needs and expectations of its stakeholders.

The Sharjah Chamber stated that its redesigned website provides a unified digital platform offering seamless access to services, information, and strategic initiatives for members, entrepreneurs, businesses, exporters, researchers, and partners. By bringing these resources together within a single ecosystem, the platform reinforces the Chamber’s role as an integrated hub for empowering the business community and strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for business and investment.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s new website can be accessed via the following link:

https://www.sharjah.gov.ae/

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com