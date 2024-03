It was the 32nd time Dubai has exhibited at one of the world’s leading travel trade shows

Announced at ITB Berlin, IPK International’s Destination Performance Index (DPI) found Dubai to be the highest-rated destination in 2023

Summer travel and cultural immersion were stand-out trends from the event

Issam Kazim: ‘The strong, unified presence of the Dubai delegation at ITB Berlin reflected the city’s robust public-private partnerships and our determination to showcase Dubai as the best city to visit, live, and work in’

Berlin/Dubai – The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) successfully showcased Dubai’s diverse destination proposition alongside 56 key partners and stakeholders at the recent Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin (ITB Berlin) trade show, 5-7 March 2024. This was the 32nd time that Dubai had exhibited at one of the world’s leading travel trade shows, which this year attracted almost 100,000 attendees.

Demonstrating the breadth of the city’s tourism offering to global travel industry leaders and professionals, DET was joined in Berlin by co-exhibitors from across the tourism ecosystem including government entities, hotels, tour operators and destination management companies (DMCs), and among them were Address Hotels + Resorts, Atlantis Dubai, Banyan Tree Dubai, Museum of The Future, and, for the first time, flydubai.

Participating at major international trade shows such as ITB Berlin is a key element of DET’s marketing strategy to promote Dubai to a global audience and grow inbound visitation from both traditional and emerging overseas markets. In 2023, Dubai welcomed a record 17.15 million international overnight visitors, representing a 19.4% YoY growth compared to the 14.36 million tourist arrivals in 2022. The German market played a crucial role, contributing significantly to Dubai’s tourism success, with a remarkable 36% YoY growth and 574,979 overnight guests in 2023.

At its stand in Berlin, the Dubai delegation engaged with travel trade professionals from around the world and welcomed top politicians and industry leaders including Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin; Franziska Giffey, Berlin Senator for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises; and Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “As Dubai continues its growth in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, set forth by our forward-thinking leadership, we are strategically harnessing the significant momentum generated during a highly successful 2023 to showcase Dubai’s diverse destination offering to key overseas markets. The strong, unified presence of the Dubai delegation at ITB Berlin reflected the city’s robust public-private partnerships and our determination to showcase Dubai as the best city to visit, live, and work in. Together with our stakeholders we were able to enhance Dubai’s visibility and perception among travel trade professionals from around the world, creating new paths to attract more visitors to the city and consolidate its status as a leading destination.”

Dubai’s international visitor performance bolstered its ranking as the No.1 global destination for an unprecedented third successive year in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024, the first city to achieve this unique accolade. This was further reinforced at ITB Berlin after Dubai was named 2023’s highest-rated destination in the Destination Performance Index (DPI) by IPK International, one of the world’s leading tourism consultancies specialising in tourism research, marketing and planning. The annual study, taking into consideration global tourist trips, traveller satisfaction, recommendations, and the desire to revisit, highlighted Dubai’s outstanding performance in attracting and satisfying tourists.

Reflecting Dubai’s commitment to creating unique and memorable experiences for travellers of all budgets and preferences, the milestones are testament to the emirate’s vibrant and diverse offerings, supported by world-class infrastructure, exceptional service at all touchpoints, and continuous collaboration between the government and private sectors.

This year’s ITB Berlin welcomed almost 100,000 visitors across the three-day event, including more than 5,500 exhibitors from 170 countries, 1,300 senior buyers, 80 ministers and state secretaries, 72 ambassadors, and 3,200 accredited journalists. Much-discussed topics at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds included AI and its potential uses in tourism and the urgency of the sector achieving sustainability.

During the event, representatives from the Dubai delegation observed global travel trends following discussions with visitors and media, such as the increasing interest in summer travel to Dubai. In addition to traditional peak seasons, the city’s diverse offerings, ranging from pristine beaches and luxury shopping experiences to exquisite culinary adventures, continue to attract visitors all year round. Additionally, there is a growing desire among travellers to explore Dubai’s rich cultural offerings, including the mountain enclave of Hatta, the majestic Hajar Mountains, and the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, creating a captivating blend of nature and traditional Bedouin culture.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

