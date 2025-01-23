Features a rural-inspired design, blending green spaces with unique recreational facilities.

Amenities include children’s play areas, jogging tracks, and fitness equipment.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has officially inaugurated a 10,500-square-metre family park in Al Aweer II. The park, designed to the highest creative standards, harmoniously integrates open green spaces with recreational and service facilities. This initiative forms part of the Municipality's broader strategy to enhance public parks and family-friendly spaces, catering to the needs of Dubai’s residents and fostering an improved quality of life and well-being.

The park’s design draws inspiration from the rural charm and natural environment of the Al Aweer II area, reflecting the geographical and ecological essence of the emirate. Local environmental trees, including Ghaf, Al Shuraish, Plumeria (Indian jasmine), Vikes, and Albizia, have been planted to enhance the park's aesthetic appeal. The park is equipped with various amenities, such as children’s play areas, jogging and exercise tracks, and fitness equipment, offering a welcoming retreat for families in nearby residential communities.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, commented: “The development of public parks, recreational facilities, and family spaces is a cornerstone of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing projects. Our aim is to provide world-class infrastructure, services, and recreational facilities that elevate the quality of life and well-being for Dubai’s residents.”

He added: “Through these projects, we seek to make Dubai a more attractive and sustainable city by enhancing its aesthetic and cultural landscapes, fostering vibrant communities, and encouraging active lifestyles. Additionally, these developments strengthen social bonds among families and community members while creating new investment opportunities for local citizens to showcase their homegrown ventures.”

As part of its strategic vision, Dubai Municipality remains committed to creating integrated, accessible facilities that cater to all segments of society. By designing recreational spaces that embody Dubai’s modernity, aesthetic appeal, and diversity, the Municipality ensures an ideal experience for residents and visitors alike, solidifying Dubai’s reputation as the world’s best city.

