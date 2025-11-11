His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita : “Our goal is a proactive, AI-powered municipality that leads in managing municipal operations and shaping the city’s aesthetic and urban identity.”

His Excellency Rashid Al Nuaimi : “We aim to develop advanced technological projects and intelligent systems that align with Dubai’s future vision, enhance operational efficiency, and improve quality of life.”

Deployment of advanced technologies and drones to enable predictive maintenance of green spaces and assess plant health.

Strategic MoU signed with Eanan Al Samma to develop innovative municipal and field-inspection solutions.

Strengthening Dubai Municipality’s operational pathways and its vision for delivering comprehensive municipal services to residents and visitors.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has launched the “Smart Municipality Eye” initiative, an advanced aerial monitoring system that uses unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with artificial intelligence. The initiative enables smart, mobile oversight of green spaces, evaluates plant health, and provides real-time reporting to predict potential issues. It enhances the Municipality’s capacity to manage the city proactively, supported by forward-looking urban data.

Through the Smart Municipality Eye, drones will conduct aerial and field mapping across Dubai’s extensive green spaces spanning 52 million square metres. The system analyses vegetation health, detects irrigation or pest-related concerns, and processes data through AI-powered platforms. This supports a shift towards predictive maintenance, addressing challenges before they emerge and ensuring the sustainability and resilience of Dubai’s green infrastructure.

In support of the initiative, Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Eanan Al Samma for Remote-Controlled Aircraft Manufacturing. The agreement strengthens joint cooperation in developing and deploying innovative drone technologies and advanced AI solutions for municipal, field, and inspection operations, reinforcing Dubai’s long-term environmental and urban sustainability objectives.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and His Excellency Rashid Hamdan bin Khadim Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Eanan Al Samma, during Urban Future Week, hosted by the Museum of the Future in partnership with Dubai Municipality on 10 and 11 November. The event brings together local and global experts and decision-makers to explore the future of urban planning and strengthen cities’ readiness for emerging challenges.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “This collaboration with Eanan Al Samma represents an advanced step in positioning Dubai Municipality as a proactive leader supported by artificial intelligence and drone technologies in managing municipal operations and enhancing field services across the city. We are not merely planting trees; we are designing and preserving Dubai’s environmental and visual identity with precision. These technologies provide unprecedented capabilities to sustain and maintain our urban assets, contributing every day to making Dubai a more beautiful, sustainable, and liveable city.”

His Excellency Rashid Hamdan bin Khadim Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Eanan Al Samma, said: “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Municipality to advance the use of modern drone technologies in support of sustainability and smart government services. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to developing innovative technological projects and intelligent systems that align with Dubai’s future vision, enhance operational efficiency, and improve quality of life.”

Under the MoU, both parties will exchange technical expertise, develop innovative solutions, and pilot advanced operational models that support Dubai Municipality’s objectives for flexible, efficient municipal service delivery and forward-looking urban planning. The partnership reinforces sustainability, effective resource management, and the ongoing enhancement of Dubai’s appeal and liveability.

