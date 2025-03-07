Equipped with advanced monitoring systems and high-tech cameras, ensuring both efficiency and customer privacy.

Anticipated 30% increase in testing and calibration requests in the first quarter of 2025.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has launched the region’s first ‘Drive-Thru’ laboratory service, a pioneering initiative at the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, designed to revolutionise the submission and processing of laboratory samples, equipment, and electromechanical devices. The innovative service enables customers to submit items for testing and calibration without leaving their vehicles, significantly reducing waiting times by 90%, from 10 minutes to just one minute. This initiative reinforces Dubai Municipality’s commitment to leveraging innovation and enhancing operational efficiency in laboratory services.

The ‘Drive-Thru’ service aligns with Dubai Municipality’s strategic vision to enhance customer experience, optimise service delivery, and integrate cutting-edge solutions across government services. By reducing submission time and increasing accessibility, the service ensures a seamless, efficient, and high-quality laboratory testing process for a diverse range of customers, including government and semi-government entities, private sector businesses, and professionals in environmental, health and safety, security, aviation, and space industries. It is also designed to accommodate senior citizens and people of determination, ensuring inclusivity and ease of access.

The Drive-Thru unit features an advanced monitoring system equipped with high-performance surveillance cameras and privacy-protection technology, ensuring secure and efficient processing. The unit incorporates a rapid service mechanism, completing transactions in under a minute while maintaining a smooth traffic flow, even during peak hours. A dedicated extra service window facilitates quick sample submission, further enhancing convenience for customers.

Eng. Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating: "The Drive-Thru unit has been designed with advanced and innovative mechanisms to deliver proactive laboratory services that exceed customer expectations. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, streamlining service times, and implementing internationally recognised standards in laboratory testing and calibration. By significantly reducing the time required for sample submission, we are ensuring a seamless experience that prioritises speed, accuracy, and convenience for our customers."

She further emphasised the expected impact of the new service, adding: “With this launch, we anticipate a 30% increase in testing and calibration requests in the first quarter of 2025. The unit is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratory technologies and logistics systems to ensure accurate sample registration and secure transportation. Dedicated vehicles have been introduced to handle a wide range of sample types, including food, consumer products, environmental samples, and electromechanical devices, all in compliance with the highest health, safety, and quality standards."

Strategically located within the Dubai Central Laboratory complex, the Drive-Thru unit ensures easy access from all main entrances and exits. A well-organised system of signage, colour-coded ground markings, and designated pathways provides customers with an intuitive and seamless navigation experience.

To further enhance customer convenience, Dubai Municipality has introduced flexible service hours for sample submission. Initially, the service will operate Monday to Friday, from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM, excluding public holidays, with plans to gradually extend operating hours based on demand.

A highly trained service team, proficient in five languages, will be available to assist customers, ensuring smooth communication and an enhanced service experience.

By integrating advanced technologies, smart logistics, and customer-focused solutions, Dubai Municipality’s Drive-Thru service sets a new standard in laboratory testing and calibration services, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in innovation-driven governance.