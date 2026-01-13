An integrated strategic programme to prepare second- and third-line leaders and strengthen national talent readiness.

Strategic partnership with Georgetown University in Dubai to build a sustainable succession-planning ecosystem.

Programme reinforces Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing leaders capable of driving institutional and urban transformation.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the Dubai Municipality Future Leadership Programme, a comprehensive strategic initiative designed to develop and prepare second- and third-line government leaders. The programme aims to strengthen leadership readiness, ensure the sustainability of national talent, and support the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. and institutional priorities, reflecting the Municipality’s commitment to building leadership capabilities that enable transformation and future-focused governance.

The programme is implemented through a strategic partnership with Georgetown University in Dubai, which will lead the design and delivery of the programme and provide academic oversight. The collaboration supports Dubai Municipality’s integrated approach to leadership development, succession planning, and human capital investment, while ensuring alignment with the Municipality’s corporate and communications identity.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “City-building today is no longer limited to infrastructure and services. It depends fundamentally on developing leaders with the vision, readiness, and decision-making capability to guide institutions through complexity and change. The Dubai Municipality Future Leadership Programme represents a strategic platform to prepare leaders who can turn challenges into opportunities and contribute to Dubai’s long-term competitiveness and future ambitions.”

He added: “The programme reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to establishing a sustainable succession-planning system that ensures continuity of leadership, empowers national talent, and enhances institutional performance. Developing capable leaders is essential to maintaining service quality and delivering meaningful impact for customers and the wider community.”

The Dubai Municipality Future Leadership Programme is designed to strengthen leadership and technical capabilities, foster innovation in government work, and connect leadership development with real operational challenges. Participants will be exposed to global best practices in municipal leadership, adapted to Dubai’s development context and priorities, while drawing on the Municipality’s leadership legacy and its historic role in shaping the emirate’s urban transformation.

Spanning six months, the programme comprises a structured series of leadership and specialised modules covering leadership and influence, building high-performing teams, strategic communication, crisis management and decision-making, project management and systems thinking, innovation leadership, and institutional transformation. The programme also includes interactive leadership dialogue sessions with senior decision-makers and executive leaders, alongside dedicated sessions highlighting Dubai Municipality’s leadership journey and institutional experience.

A core component of the programme is the design and implementation of applied development projects that address real challenges across Dubai Municipality’s sectors and entities. This approach ensures that leadership learning is translated into practical outcomes that support strategic priorities, strengthen institutional integration, and advance sustainable development and continuous improvement.

Participation in the programme will be limited to a selected group of employees from second- and third-line leadership levels, based on defined criteria including leadership experience, performance, and institutional diversity. This selection approach promotes knowledge exchange across municipal sectors and reinforces a culture of excellence, collaboration, and innovation within government work.

The launch of the Dubai Municipality Future Leadership Programme reflects the Municipality’s long-term vision to invest in government leadership, enhance readiness for the future of cities, and establish a pioneering model for developing leaders capable of driving sustainable urban and institutional transformation, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in innovation and quality of life.

