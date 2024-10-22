Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Her Excellency, Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, has received a delegation from the Authority for Medical Responsibility of the sisterly State of Kuwait, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Salman Khalifa Al Sabah, President of the Authority for Medical Responsibility. The official visit aimed to exchange knowledge and expertise in the legal field and to strengthen cooperation in areas related to administrative work, procedures, and issues concerning medical malpractice.

The visiting delegation was led by His Excellency Ambassador Ali Salem Al Thayedi, Consul General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Dr. Laila Saud Al-Enezi, Vice President of the Authority for Medical Responsibility; Dalal Tawfiq Al Ahmad, Director of the Administrative Affairs Department; Shaima Mohammed Al Asiri, Director of the Legal Affairs Department; Ali Sameer Ammar Al Enezi, Director of the lT Center; and Khaled Khalil Al Farsi, Diplomatic Attaché at the Consul General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The visit was also attended by several directors from the Dubai Judicial Institute.

Her Excellency, Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi appreciated the visit, highlighting the Dubai Judicial Institute's commitment to regularly hosting such meetings and welcoming counterparts from the region. She emphasised the vital role these engagements play in facilitating the exchange of expertise and strengthening cooperation, ultimately enhancing legal and administrative services and implementing best practices in judicial training and development across all parties involved.