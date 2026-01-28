Dubai – His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, received His Excellency Khaled Abdulrahim Al-Zaabi, Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and expand areas of cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad welcomed the Kuwaiti consul general, affirming the deep historical ties between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait. He praised the level of cooperation between institutions in both countries, particularly in the trade and economic fields. On this occasion, he extended his congratulations and best wishes to the leadership, government, and people of Kuwait on the occasion of Kuwait’s National Day, wishing the country continued progress and prosperity under its wise leadership.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation and explore future partnership opportunities, in addition to exchanging expertise and best practices. Several joint initiatives were reviewed that contribute to the development of bilateral relations, strengthen communication and integration between relevant entities, and increase the volume of trade exchange between Dubai and Kuwait.

Both sides also emphasized the importance of continued coordination and ongoing consultation, as well as intensifying joint meetings to help build sustainable partnerships based on innovation and knowledge, in line with the rapid developments in trade and customs services. They noted that such meetings represent an effective platform for enhancing institutional integration and supporting initiatives that reflect the vision of the leaderships of the UAE and Kuwait toward a more prosperous and cooperative future that serves the peoples of both brotherly countries.

For his part, His Excellency Khaled Abdulrahim Al-Zaabi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome, praising the pioneering role of Dubai Customs as an advanced model in customs operations. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Consulate General of Kuwait to supporting all efforts that enhance the level of institutional cooperation between the two sides, in a manner that serves mutual interests and strengthens the path of joint Gulf cooperation.