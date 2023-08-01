Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the open call for the 12th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival that will be held from 23 February to 3 March 2024 under the patronage of HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and member of the Dubai Council, inviting emerging and established Emirati and UAE & GCC-based talent to participate in the festival and showcase their artworks across a number of disciplines, including visual arts, painting, sculpture, photography, design, murals, and mixed media, in addition to the presence of interactive workshops, musical and cinematic performances, talks and various panels that enrich the local cultural scene and trends in the arts sector globally.

The Authority revealed the addition of the Culinary Arts category for the festival’s 12th edition as it is considered a discipline that stimulates innovation and contributes to highlighting various cultures in Dubai, reflecting coexistence among them.

The application process will commence on 1 August 2023 and conclude on 15 September, where a committee of experts will sort the applications and determine the works eligible to participate in the festival, which falls under the umbrella of the Sikka Platform and Dubai Art Season.

Through Sikka Art and Design Festival, Dubai Culture seeks to provide an innovative platform that brings together various art forms while celebrating talent, thus achieving Dubai’s cultural vision aimed at cementing the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The festival’s 11th edition achieved new records that reflect the dynamism of Dubai's creative scene, attracting over 120,000 visitors who saw the works of 200 creatives who decorated the houses and alleyways of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and enjoyed many workshops, talks, and performances.

To take part in the open call, visit https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/events/Sikka-2024-Open-Call