Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has launched a new initiative to support its members in expanding their business into new international markets. The aim is to drive members’ interest in selected regions as potential destinations for their international business expansion plan.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations – Dubai Chambers, said, “Dubai Chambers has a long-standing record of work to connect our members to new opportunities for business growth in priority markets around the world. The new In Focus initiative is in line with our strategic priority to drive international expansion of our members while supporting Dubai’s plan to increase the emirate’s foreign trade to AED2 trillion by 2026. One of our key objectives to contribute to this vision is to support 100 businesses to expand globally within the next two years.”

“In Focus” will serve as a platform for Dubai businesses and member companies to engage with public and private sector leaders of selected markets to promote cross-border partnerships and drive mutual business growth. Participants will have access to first-hand information on the country and region in focus, in addition to guidance through every stage of the international expansion journey, from market intelligence and business introductions to company set-up.

“We continue to support our members and upskill them with strategic market insights and relevant information on country-specific regulations and policies, setting up a branch, franchising, investments, and partnerships; outsourcing; and diversifying trading partners to ensure they are ready to access new markets and maximize their opportunities for success,” added Al Hashemi.

In Focus events target Dubai Chambers’ member companies including SMEs, family businesses and multinational companies to connect them with external stakeholders representing economic, business, trade, and investment sectors of the country or region in focus. Interested participants are subsequently encouraged to join the next trade mission to that particular country.

The first In Focus will be held this week, highlighting prominent markets in Central Asia.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on: www.dubaichambers.com

