DMT-DRIFTx partnership seeks to develop a safe and sustainable mobility landscape in Abu Dhabi and beyond

DRIFTx will take place from April 25-26 at Yas Marina, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for advanced urban mobility

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) today announced its role as the exclusive host partner of DRIFTx, an international platform and event for smart, autonomous, and sustainable urban mobility across air, land, and sea. With the shared ambition to advance a safe and sustainable mobility landscape in the Emirate and beyond, DMT and DRIFTx will work together to convene global mobility leaders and innovators in Abu Dhabi from April 25-26 at Yas Marina.

DMT will play a pivotal role in inviting global mobility visionaries and disruptors from across the world, including leaders from multi-national organizations, governments, academia, regulatory bodies, and the global start-up community, catalyzing the adoption of transformative technologies that shape the future of smart urban mobility and transportation. The DMT and DRIFTx partnership further promotes Abu Dhabi's emergence as a global hub in advanced urban mobility.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, H.E. Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), said: “Abu Dhabi’s vision to pioneer smart and autonomous vehicle applications aligns perfectly with DRIFTx’s mission to unite key stakeholders from diverse sectors, including government, businesses, and civil society. This partnership signifies our shared goal to catalyze discussions and collaborations that will shape the future of mobility and set new benchmarks in the autonomous vehicle and mobility sector. Hosting the inaugural DRIFTx during Abu Dhabi Mobility Week represents our dedication to advancing sustainable and safe mobility solutions worldwide.”

Organized in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster, and Bayanat, DRIFTx emerges as the premier gathering for global thought leaders and innovators to explore, showcase, and demonstrate the latest in smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility solutions from all over the world.

Welcoming the partnership, Namir Hourani, Managing Director of GMOLx, organizer of DRIFTx added: “We are thrilled to partner with the DMT, who are consistently developing new strategies and initiatives that place Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the urban mobility revolution. Hosting DRIFTx during Abu Dhabi Mobility Week is our way of supporting the continued efforts being made within the city to advance smart and autonomous mobility solutions across air, land, and sea, not just for Abu Dhabi, but for the rest of the world too.”

Serving as a multi-disciplinary platform to showcase the future of mobility that is unfolding in Abu Dhabi, DRIFTx presents a unique opportunity to share insights, collaborate, and highlight the latest in smart and autonomous vehicle innovations across air, land, and sea. The event will also feature engaging discussions, interactive exhibitions, exciting live demonstrations, and networking sessions, to drive the transformation of the global urban mobility sector.

Held during Abu Dhabi Mobility Week, DRIFTx will take place from 25-26 April at Yas Marina, followed by the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) that will be held on April 27 featuring top teams from the UAE, USA, Europe, China, and Singapore competing for a grand prize of $2.25 million. Furthermore, the DMT will be unveiling a comprehensive mobility strategy for the Emirate on 24 April, encompassing a strategic framework for land transport, aviation, and maritime activities, as well as driver and vehicle licensing services.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

Our mandate is simple: devise, deliver, and develop services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, as well as strengthen the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, we actively support the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation that result in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

We achieve this by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – in addition to overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, we aim to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

About the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has been established pursuant to the law issued by H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, on November 2016, in amendment of Law no. 19 of 2006 regarding Taxi regulation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ITC is affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and is supervised by it.

ITC is the responsible entity for operating public transport and managing parking spaces, traffic monitoring centres, axle weights stations, logistical facilities of freight surface transport and roads sector according to the approved transport plans in which improves the quality of services offered in the sector. In addition to supporting the efforts dedicated by Abu Dhabi Government to accomplish a balanced and comprehensive development that nurtures an intelligent, integrated and sustainable transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

About DRIFTx

DRIFTx is an international thought-leadership and exhibition platform dedicated to advancing the future of smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility across air, land, and sea. Supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi’s Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, DRIFTx is a leading global event to showcase the latest in advanced urban mobility, driving discussions, collaboration, and innovation across the sector.

