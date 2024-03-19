Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD), represented by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), has partnered with Chinese institute ‘DX Broker Training Service’ to enhance awareness in the Dubai real estate sector. This collaboration seeks to create an outstanding real estate training environment, improve service efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and elevate services to meet the highest standards and best practices.

The agreement was signed by Saif Juma Al Suwaidi, Director of the Real Estate Licensing and Enablement Department at the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at Dubai Land Department, and John Hue, Founder & Trainer of DX Broker Training & Services.

Training programmes and educational courses

Saif Al Suwaidi emphasised the Real Estate Regulatory Agency’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with the private sector in line with wise leadership’s directives. He expressed RERA’s eagerness to cooperate with the DX Broker Training & Services Institute by innovating initiatives and developing training programs and educational courses. These programs aim to raise awareness among employees and stakeholders in all real estate activities, enhance their understanding of rights and responsibilities, and improve smart and digital services in the real estate sector in the emirate.

“We are honoured to sign a collaboration agreement with the Dubai Land Department. DX Broker Training & Services is committed to maintaining the highest quality in our real estate brokerage training courses. Additionally, we will focus on organising seminars and workshops for real estate investors to improve their understanding of Dubai’s real estate rules and regulations. We look forward to bringing positive impacts to the Dubai real estate industry,” said John Hue, Founder & Trainer of DX Broker Training & Services.

Common areas of cooperation

The areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement include promoting a culture of continuous learning and professional real estate training, fostering innovation, and contributing to the development of professionals in the real estate sector to achieve excellence and sustainable development. Additionally, the agreement aims to raise awareness among real estate investors, owners, and stakeholders through awareness plans and dissemination of real estate knowledge.

The agreement also aims to develop, implement, and update diverse real estate training programs to qualify employees and stakeholders, including developers and others involved in various real estate activities, according to the best local and international standards and practices. Additionally, it includes organising seminars, workshops, and real estate conferences to discuss topics related to the real estate market and shed light on the sector’s current state.