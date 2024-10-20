Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori: “This edition of GITEX Global was an opportunity to re-emphasize the importance of cross-sector partnerships. The presence of our partners from the private sector affirms that we are all working towards a single goal, which is to serve the present and future of Dubai, in line with the wise leadership's continuous emphasis on collaboration."

Dubai: Digital Dubai concluded its successful participation in the 44th edition of GITEX Global 2024 through the Dubai Government Pavilion, which brought together more than 45 public and private sector entities. Collectively, these entities demonstrated a coordinated and harmonious presence that reflects the spirit of a unified national team, working towards serving Dubai’s higher objectives and strengthening its global position as a hub for innovation, technological advancement, and a model for future cities.

The Dubai Government Pavilion witnessed visits from a number of VIPs and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors. In addition, it attracted remarkable attention from thousands of visitors. They toured the various sections of the pavilion and explored numerous products, solutions, and initiatives across diverse fields. The Artificial Intelligence Zone, created by Digital Dubai within the pavilion, garnered special attention from visitors, as it featured several initiatives utilizing AI to enhance government efficiency, effectiveness, productivity, and improve customer experience in various services and systems.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the Dubai Government Pavilion for their collaborative efforts and close cooperation, which led to the outstanding presence of Digital Dubai and its partners from public and private sector entities. He stated: "As always, the teams succeeded in presenting a remarkable model of organization, management, and coordination. They exemplified the spirit of a unified team that focuses on the higher objectives of Dubai, including digitalization of life and solidifying Dubai's leading position as a global city and an inspiring model for future cities."

He added: "At every stage of GITEX, we reaffirm that we are moving from one peak to another. Solutions showcased by our partner entities at the Dubai Government Pavilion this year emphasize that we are closer than ever to achieving our shared goals outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which solidifies Dubai's position at the forefront of future cities. This edition of GITEX Global was an opportunity to re-emphasize the importance of cross-sector partnerships. The presence of our partners from the private sector affirms that we are all working towards a single goal, which is to serve the present and future of Dubai, in line with the wise leadership's continuous emphasis on collaboration."

Honoring partners

At a special ceremony, H.E. Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, Digital Dubai honored the partners and entities participating within the Dubai Government Pavilion. This included e& as the Platinum Partner, Emirates Auction as the Gold+ Partner, and the Gold Partners, which are the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Airports, and Moro, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA. The Silver Partners were also honored. They include Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, UXE Security Solutions, Network International, and Dell Technologies. Additionally, representatives from government entities present at the pavilion were also honored.