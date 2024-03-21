UAE, Dubai – Deliveroo announced its contribution to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which aims to celebrate and honour mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions around the world, through a dedicated donations page on the app, Deliveroo customers can support the campaign by donating an amount of their choice starting from AED 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 300, 400 up to 500.

The campaign, empowering users to honour their mothers through donations made in their names, highlights the essential role mothers play in nurturing families and supporting their children’s education.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign aims to support underprivileged communities by enhancing the educational system across all levels and vocational tracks. To drive the stability and development of such communities, the campaign will allow them a chance to improve their quality of life, build their skills and prepare for the job market.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East, said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to enable our customers to support the Mothers’ Endowment campaign. Embodying the UAE’s humanitarian mission and leading philanthropic role which empowers, underprivileged communities to build a better life,”

“The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is an expression of the wise vision to highlight and stress the role of mothers in our communities, as they provide their children with the core knowledge needed for life. This endowment campaign helps sustain charity efforts to implement educational projects for underprivileged populations, allowing them to finish their education and benefit their nations,” he added.

Organized under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives umbrella, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign helps establish the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while also strengthening the UAE’s humanitarian role. It raises the bar of community initiatives as it builds on the success of Ramadan humanitarian campaigns launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid over the previous years.