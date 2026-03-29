Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), has announced the activation of scholarships in the field of social care, as part of the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme.

This strategic step reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to investing in national talent while strengthening the readiness and sustainability of the social care sector by preparing and qualifying specialised national professionals to meet community needs, in line with the highest professional and regulatory standards.

The launch of the programme coincides with a period of rapid growth in Abu Dhabi’s social care sector, marked by an increasing number of service providers, a broader range of services, and rising demand for qualified social and psychological professionals. However, the supply of specialised national talent remains limited, underscoring the need for targeted interventions. Therefore, the programme seeks to address this gap by creating clear education and career pathways that support the long-term sustainability of the emirate’s social care system.

The programme targets Emirati students seeking to pursue key social and psychological disciplines, offering scholarships at both undergraduate and master’s levels through approved, well-established pathways at leading international universities. This approach strengthens the appeal of these fields and reinforces their significance as sustainable career pathways with lasting social value.

At the bachelor’s level, the programme focuses on social work and psychology streams. At the master’s level, for those without employment, it includes family counselling, social work, psychology, counselling psychology, and psychotherapy. One of the pathways will be introduced this year on a pilot basis under the approved scholarship system.

Mubarak Salem Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Licensing and Social Control Sector at DCD, said: “This programme represents a strategic investment in people and reflects the department’s vision to build a sustainable social care system led by highly qualified national professionals capable of responding effectively to evolving social needs.

“By enabling Emirati youth to pursue specialised social disciplines at leading international universities, we are reinforcing a development model based on prevention, empowerment, and long-term impact, while contributing to enhanced social wellbeing and quality of life across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Dr Ahmed Sultan Al Shuaibi, Executive Director of the Talent Enablement Sector at ADEK, said: “This partnership reflects the value of working with an entity such as DCD to help reinforce a multi-agency commitment to empowering Emirati students through an integrated approach that spans both academic guidance and professional development.

“The initiative also aligns with national priorities that place the family and social cohesion at the centre of development and builds on the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge’s role in directing academic pathways towards priority sectors that serve the community and support social and economic development in Abu Dhabi.”

By aligning the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme with the needs of key sectors, DCD and ADEK are advancing their shared goals of strengthening family stability and ensuring national talent is well prepared to fulfil its social and professional roles over the long term.

Mahasen Alhosani, Director of the Social Standards Division at DCD, explained that the programme has also been designed to align directly with the evolving needs of the social sector, by providing beneficiaries with clear educational pathways and sustainable career opportunities.

She added that the programme targets a select group of outstanding Emirati students who will be selected to pursue priority social and psychological disciplines. Beneficiaries will receive comprehensive support, including full tuition coverage,

practical training opportunities, as well as professional guidance and mentoring. This integrated approach ensures that graduates are well prepared to enter the licensing system and contribute to the social care sector in line with approved regulatory frameworks.

Alhosani further explained that the programme aims to attract a group of undergraduate students through existing programmes, alongside a batch of master’s students in the first cohort, in 2026. This initiative is expected to play a key role in narrowing the gap between supply and demand for specialised talent, while enhancing the overall quality of social services delivered to the community.

The programme primarily targets secondary school students, recent graduates, as well as parents and academic counsellors. Its core message emphasises that a career in social care is not merely a job, but a meaningful profession that can create lasting and positive Impact.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development

Established in 2018 as the regulatory body for the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development (DCD) is dedicated to promoting community development by building empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The department plays a pivotal role in developing policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency of social services. This is achieved by adopting a scientific approach, conducting studies and surveys, and analysing social data comprehensively. It also engages institutions across sectors, as well as community members, to develop programs and initiatives that respond to the actual needs of different segments of society.

Guided by its vision of providing a decent life for all members of society, the department works to design innovative solutions to address priority challenges and to enhance community awareness and participation. This, in turn, strengthens social cohesion and a sense of belonging, contributing to comprehensive and sustainable community development.