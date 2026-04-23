H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “ We are committed to supporting the readiness of the business community and strengthening its ability to adapt to rapid economic shifts . ”

Naveed Ali: “This dialogue provided a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the business community and better understand the priorities and challenges businesses are managing in the current environment.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently organised an interactive dialogue in collaboration with DIB focused on banking solutions for the private sector. Bringing together 93 representatives from the business community, the discussion explored companies’ financing requirements and highlighted the bank’s advanced services and solutions designed to support businesses and strengthen their ability to adapt to global economic changes.

The session was held as part of a series of interactive dialogues organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in partnership with leading financial institutions. The initiative aims to ensure banking products and services remain aligned with the needs of companies, supporting sustainable growth in a dynamic, resilient, and well-prepared business environment.

The session was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, together with Mohamed Al Sharif, Chief of International Business and Real Estate Investments at DIB; Naveed Ali, Chief of Corporate Banking at DIB; Ali Ahmad, Chief of Investment Banking at DIB; and Saoud Mohamed AlJassem, Chief of Commercial Banking at DIB. Discussions focused on the financing and banking needs of the business community, alongside a review of practical financial solutions that can help companies improve operational efficiency and support their growth plans. The dialogue also underlined the vital role of the banking sector in helping the local business community respond effectively to global developments.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “We are committed to supporting the readiness of the business community and strengthening its ability to adapt to rapid economic shifts through closer cooperation with strategic partners and relevant stakeholders across all sectors, particularly the banking sector. Our goal is to ensure that solutions and services remain aligned with the needs of companies in ways that enhance operational efficiency, support sustainable growth, and contribute to continued economic development across all sectors.”

Naveed Ali, Chief of Corporate Banking, DIB, said: “This dialogue provided a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the business community and better understand the priorities and challenges businesses are managing in the current environment. At DIB, we remain focused on offering solutions that are practical, relevant, and aligned with the needs of companies across sectors. Continued engagement of this nature is important in ensuring that the support we provide remains closely connected to market needs and helps businesses plan and operate with greater confidence.”

During the session, DIB’s team presented its range of financing solutions for companies, with a focus on support available to help the businesses manage current challenges and plan ahead with greater confidence. The discussions also explored the key financing needs across different sectors, highlighting the importance of flexible funding tools and innovative banking solutions in helping companies adapt, sustain operations, and strengthen the resilience of the private sector.

The session forms part of a wider series of events organised by Dubai Chambers with private sector stakeholders to assess current business conditions, anticipate the future outlook, and strengthen strategies to support the readiness of all sectors in responding to global developments. Through these engagements, Dubai Chambers is continuing to work closely with the business community to understand changing business needs, support companies more effectively, and enhance their competitiveness and operational performance.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

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For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com