Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the addition of two new gates to the Darb Toll Gate System in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in a step aimed at enhancing traffic flow on main roads, improving the efficiency of road network usage, and reducing congestion, particularly during peak hours. The two gates will be implemented and operated in collaboration with Q-Mobility.

The ITC stated that the two gates are located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street in Ghantoot and on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Street. The gates will commence operations on 4 May 2026 and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The ITC further stated that a toll fee of AED 4 will be applied per crossing, with the continued exemption of one vehicle for the following categories: senior citizens, people of determination, low-income citizens, and retired citizens, in accordance with the approved toll system in the Emirate.

The ITC confirmed that the selection of the two gate locations was based on specialised traffic studies that took into account traffic density, mobility patterns, and the availability of alternative roads in their vicinity, as follows:

Al Qurm Toll Gate : Located on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Street. The location allows drivers to use Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street or Arabian Gulf Street as alternative routes.

: Located on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Street. The location allows drivers to use Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street or Arabian Gulf Street as alternative routes. Ghantoot Toll Gate: Located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street in Ghantoot. Road users may opt for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street as an alternative route.

The Integrated Transport Centre affirmed that the addition of the two gates comes within efforts to develop the road network in the Emirate in line with urban expansion and increasing traffic movement. The Centre will continue monitoring the impact of the new gates through periodic reviews to measure outcomes and analyse usage patterns, ensuring the effective implementation of the system in accordance with the approved traffic requirements.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.