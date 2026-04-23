Dubai, UAE – Careem's DineOut has been named the exclusive digital booking partner for Dubai Restaurant Week, the city's most anticipated culinary festival organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), starting from 1st to 17th May. For the duration of the festival, all reservations across the event's 125+ participating restaurants will be booked through Careem DineOut platform, making it the single gateway offering diners seamless access to the festival's signature AED 125 two-course lunch and AED 250 three-course dinner menus.

Dubai Restaurant Week brings together the city's most recognised culinary destinations, including Michelin-recognised establishments, for a limited-time celebration of Dubai’s diverse culinary scene. This year's lineup includes some of Dubai's most celebrated names, from Michelin-recognised restaurants like Gaia, Zuma, Nobu By The Beach and At.mosphere to iconic dining destinations such as CÉ LA VI Dubai, City Social, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, 11 Woodfire, CHEZ WAM, and CQ French Brasserie, among many more. By serving as the event's exclusive booking engine, DineOut will connect diners across the city to curated dining experiences.

Bassel Alnahlaoui, Chief Business Officer at Careem, commented: “Dubai Restaurant Week is one of the most anticipated moments in the city's dining calendar, and we're proud to be the platform that makes it accessible to everyone. Our role goes beyond bookings. We are building the digital infrastructure that connects the people of Dubai to the experiences that make this city extraordinary, and this partnership with DFRE is a powerful reflection of that mission.”

Alreem Al Redha, Assistant Manager of Lifestyle Festivals‎ at DFRE, commented: “Dubai Restaurant Week continues to highlight the depth and diversity of Dubai’s culinary landscape, bringing together leading restaurants from across the city. Our partnership with Careem enhances the overall experience by enabling a seamless and accessible booking journey, supporting both diners and participating restaurants while further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global gastronomy destination.”

The partnership reflects the ongoing collaboration between Careem and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), to enhance access to Dubai's leading experiences to residents and visitors through integrated digital platforms. Dubai Restaurant Week marks the latest milestone in that relationship, connecting more people to the city's culinary scene in a seamless, accessible way.

Diners can browse participating restaurants, explore exclusive festival menus, and book their tables in advance via the Careem app ahead of and throughout the festival, taking place from 1 to 17 May.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem has a presence in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

For all media enquiries

careem@houseofcomms.com

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae