Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Financial Audit Authority in Dubai has announced that it has awarded the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) the highest evaluation score in its internal audit function assessment, which forms part of the corporate governance framework covering entities subject to its oversight. This achievement reflects the RTA’s strong commitment to implementing leading international best practices in governance, oversight and risk management.

This evaluation is conducted as part of the Authority’s supervisory mandate to strengthen the principles of transparency and accountability, safeguard public funds and enhance the efficiency of government resource management. It is delivered through an advanced assessment framework aligned with internationally recognised internal auditing standards and globally adopted professional practices. The evaluation results demonstrated that RTA adopts comprehensive and effective corporate governance frameworks and manages its internal audit function in accordance with professional methodologies that align with the highest global standards, contributing to the efficient achievement of its institutional objectives and reinforcing its ability to manage risks and sustain performance.

Faisal Kazim, Director of Consulting & Business Excellence Department at the Financial Audit Authority, said: “The RTA’s attainment of the highest score within the governance and internal audit evaluation framework represents its application of an advanced model of institutional integration in applying oversight frameworks in line with international standards. The achievement reflects the level of institutional maturity reached by the RTA in embedding sound governance practices and strengthening the effectiveness of internal control systems, thereby supporting the efficient utilisation of public resources and enhancing the sustainability of government performance.”

Kazim added: “Through its integrated evaluation framework, the Financial Audit Authority continues to enable entities under its supervision to advance their institutional capabilities and elevate governance and internal audit practices, in alignment with Dubai’s vision of achieving the highest standards of integrity, transparency and government excellence.”

Faisal Al Taheri, Director of Internal Audit at RTA, said: “This evaluation marks a significant milestone in the RTA’s efforts to further strengthen our corporate governance framework. It reflects our ongoing commitment to adopting global best practices in internal audit, risk management and compliance, in a manner that supports the achievement of our strategic objectives and enhances institutional performance.”

The RTA’s achievement builds on its established track record of adopting advanced management systems and obtaining international certifications in governance, risk management, compliance and IT governance, further reinforcing its capacity to achieve institutional excellence in line with the highest global standards.