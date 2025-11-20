Contact Centre will enhance CBD’s capacity to deliver seamless , omni-channel customer experiences across the UAE

Landmark initiative supports the UAE's financial-sector Emiratisation objectives and aligns with RAK Vision 2030

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, has officially inaugurated its new Customer Contact Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

The inauguration was attended by H.E. Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Chairman of CBD, Dr. Bernd van Linder, CEO of CBD, members of the Board along with other esteemed guests.

The new Contact Centre is led and fully staffed by Emirati talent, reflecting CBD’s commitment to achieving the objectives of the government and UAE Central Bank to expand the participation of nationals in the banking and financial services sector. It also aligns with RAK Vision 2030, which outlines ambitious goals to diversify the economy, improve quality of life and develop the next generation of the national workforce.

The new centre marks a significant step in CBD’s service transformation agenda. With dedicated teams trained to manage calls and respond to chats through CBD’s digital channels, the centre expands CBD’s ability to deliver personalised and seamless support to its customers. At the same time, it strengthens the Bank’s presence in Ras Al Khaimah and enhances operational resilience and business continuity that complement CBD’s omni-channel service delivery.

Commenting on the launch, H.E. Ahmed Abdulkarim Julfar, Chairman of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: “For over five decades, CBD has proudly grown with the UAE and supported its people. The launch of our new Customer Contact Centre in Ras Al Khaimah is a milestone that combines two of our key commitments: delivering service excellence for our customers and creating opportunities for UAE Nationals.”

The Ras Al Khaimah Contact Centre will create new career opportunities for UAE Nationals in its initial phase, spanning frontline, supervisory and managerial pathways.

Commenting on the opportunity for national talent, Dr Bernd van Linder, CEO at CBD, said: “CBD’s Contact Centre will offer clear career progression pathways and structured leadership development focused on management skills, strategic thinking and decision-making. In doing so, we aim to nurture future leaders and make a lasting contribution to the growth of the UAE banking sector.”

The CBD Customer Contact Centre, situated at Al Qawasim Corniche Road, KAY Invest Building in RAK, is open from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM on Monday through Thursday and Saturday, and from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM

About Commercial Bank of Dubai

Commercial Bank of Dubai (DFM: CBD) is a Public Shareholding Company established in 1969 by an Emiri Decree issued by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. CBD provides a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking products and services through an extensive network of branches and ATMs in the UAE.

As of 2024, the Bank reported total assets of AED 140.2 billion and a net profit of AED 3.03 billion, reflecting its strong market standing and ongoing growth. The Bank delivers a full suite of personal, elite, private, business, corporate and institutional banking services through both conventional and Shari’ah-compliant formats. These are further supported by advanced digital platforms, including a next-generation mobile app and the award-winning iBusiness platform. Recognised for its innovation and digital leadership, CBD actively supports national development goals through financial technology, Emiratisation, and strategic partnerships.

