Manama, Bahrain: – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 5-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 214%.

Subscriptions worth BD 320.373 million were received for the BD 150 million issue, which carries a maturity of 5 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 19th May 2022 and matures on 19th May 2027, is 5.50%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.29 (ISIN BH0004E38681).

