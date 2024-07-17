Ajman, UAE - The Ajman Transport Authority from the UAE has partnered with BPC, a global leader in payment solutions, to become the first authority in the UAE to implement modern payments technology on public transport buses, enhancing smart services within the transportation sector, through introduction of O-CITY, a solution for Smart Cities’ and mobility developed by BPC.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the Ajman Transport Authority, and Hany Al-Deeb, MD for Mobility, Digital Eco-Systems & Smart Cities Solutions, O-CITY.

To ease the use of contactless bank cards for commuters using the public transport buses belonging to the Ajman Transport Authority's fleet, BPC has delivered technical solution for contactless bank cards, including certified devices and an integrated open-loop automated fare collection solution O-CITY that enables the acceptance of payments from all bank cards on public transport buses.

His Excellency Omar Mohammed Lootah, General Director of Ajman Transport Authority, emphasized the Authority's willingness and dedication to improving its services and advancing smart service initiatives. He noted that with introduction of O-CITY, commuters can now benefit from a unified ticketing experience, eliminating the need to visit a ticket office, by conveniently paying contactlessly using a bank card directly on the bus.

Commuters are now able to use O-CITY mobile app, which allows them to link bank cards, monitor their card balances, locate and track public transport vehicles, view previous trips and payments, and purchase electronic tickets online.

His Excellency Omar Mohammed Lootah, General Director of Ajman Transport Authority, confirmed: "The introduction of mobile ticketing brings ease of user registration, transparent interactions between commuters and drivers, and reduced costs associated with handling cash. It marks a significant step in the era of contactless payments, greatly enhancing the convenience of public transport and is expected to encourage more citizens to use it more frequently."

Hany Al-Deeb, Managing Director for Mobility, Digital Eco-Systems & Smart Cities Solutions at O-CITY, stated: "Our company is dedicated to developing exceptional technology and customer service, assisting financial institutions and companies in delivering innovative solutions. The Smart City Solutions division, established by our company, plays a crucial role in providing an open-loop platform that enables contactless payments via bank cards and wearable devices in public transport for the transport authority."

The hardware-agnostic O-CITY solution utilises EMV open-loop technology to facilitate a seamless ticketing process for passengers in Ajman and across the UAE, providing a smooth payment experience and real-time trip tracking for both commuters and operators. The system includes bus status verification devices, a passenger application, and a back-office management system for the Ajman Transport Authority, ensuring centralised fare management and effortless service scalability for the operator.